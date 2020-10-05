Fort Bend Christian Academy Seniors Named National Merit Commended Scholars

Sam Farah and Jakob “Jedi” Jones, Fort Bend Christian Academy Seniors

Sam Farah and Jakob “Jedi” Jones, Fort Bend Christian Academy seniors, have been named National Merit Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. These students are being recognized across the nation for their exceptional academic promise.

Commended students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2021 competition by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQTⓇ).

Jones is active in academic and athletic extracurricular activities. He is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, National Honors Society, and the National Science Honors Society. He also plays football, runs track, and has participated in basketball and cross country during his time at FBCA. In all sports, Jones has been recognized as a scholar-athlete. Jones plans to major in engineering in college.

Farah has always shown interest and aptitude in STEM, while also participating in theatre. The Fort Bend Christian Theatre company won multiple awards for its production of “The Diviners,” with Farah winning All-Star Cast Member for State and Region in his junior year. Farah has also been part of several productions with Inspiration Stage, Sugar Land’s youth community theatre. Upon graduation, Sam would like to pursue a dual degree in Math and Computer Science.

“The FBCA student is accustomed to striving for excellence in all that they do,” Joel Hazard, Head of Upper School, said. “These students and this academic achievement provide yet another example of the hard work and dedication our students display.”

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC.

Fort Bend Christian Academy is an independent, college-preparatory school for grades PK-12 located in Sugar Land, Texas, one of the most diverse communities in the United States.