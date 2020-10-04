Houston Arboretum presents cutting-edge art exhibit by James Templeton for month of October

M.E.&T. Drawing Machine will be in operation outside the Nature Center



The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents M.E.&T., an art exhibit by local artist James Templeton, during the month of October. M.E.&T. is a drawing machine outfitted with sensors that track a plant’s rate of photosynthesis. Photos by Christine Mansfield, Houston Arboretum.

The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center presents a cutting-edge art exhibit called M.E.&T. by artist James Douglas Templeton for the month of October, which will be displayed outside the Nature Center building for all visitors to see. M.E&T marks the first temporary art installation since the Arboretum began its site renovations in 2017. The exhibit is partially funded by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

M.E.&T. is a drawing machine outfitted with sensors that track a plant’s rate of photosynthesis and draws the spiraling linear plot of this information over time, bearing resemblance to the cross-sectional rings of a tree. Together with the machine, the plant creates a data-driven self-portrait.

“We are excited about this project because it provides a new and different way to explore the many intersections between art and nature,” says Debbie Markey, Executive Director of the Houston Arboretum. “James’s unique installation takes natural outputs, including light levels and CO2 production, and creates art, which can be seen in real time. This is a wonderful way to combine science and art, as we further the Arboretum’s education mission.”

“M.E.&T. is from Shel Silverstein’s ‘The Giving Tree,’ and are the letters that the little boy carves into the tree and ‘she’ keeps forever,’ says Templeton. “The project was inspired by ‘I am a Strange Loop’ by Douglas Hofstadter, particularly his thoughts on consciousness.”

“One of the questions that occupied my mind after reading the book was ‘If a plant could offer you a gift, would you be inclined to invite it to the party?’ The Arboretum was the first place that came to mind when I began to think about where ‘she’ could live because I knew this organization is determined to help nature leave its mark on us and so is M.E.&T,” says Templeton.

Permanent art can be seen around the Houston Arboretum, including a whimsical owl mural by Anat Ronen on a tunnel in the Ravine Trail area. Additionally, the Woodway entrance has four metal native plant art panels by Canadian artist Floyd Elzinga, while the Loop 610 entrance is flanked by larger-than-life pinecones and acorns created by sculptors Elzinga and Noah Edmundson, respectively. Beautiful nature illustrations by Katie Vernon are located at the Field Stations, and her artwork is also featured in the remodeled Nature Center.

The public is encouraged to come and check out M.E.&T. through Oct. 31. The cooler weather is also a perfect time to enjoy the Arboretum’s five miles of trails, field stations and flora and fauna.

The Houston Arboretum is open daily from 7 a.m. until dusk. There is no

admission charge; however, there is a small parking fee, except for Thursdays, when visitors can park for free. All funds go to conservation efforts for the Arboretum. Members receive free parking.