Cullinan Park Conservancy Announces 2020 (Picnic) Skip-nic Online Fundraiser

Cullinan Park Conservancy is hosting its first ever online event! Because of the need for social distancing, the annual Picnic for the Park will be ‘skipped’ and the online “Skip-nic” will be held in its place. An online auction will be held from October 14th to 16th to raise funds for support of Phase II park improvements, including additional trail systems and natural exploration areas.

Since Phase I park improvements were completed and the COVID-19

pandemic began, the park has seen an influx of new visitors who have expressed their appreciation for the Cullinan’s shady trails, fresh air and wildlife sightings. The popularity of the park speaks to its importance as a community resource and treasure.

“I heard someone say that parks are not perks, and I agree. I consider Cullinan Park to be critical city infrastructure – 754 acres we’re preserving to give our community a peaceful place that supports physical, mental and emotional health,” said Cullinan Park Conservancy Board President Mike Dobert.

Dobert added, “The pandemic has really underscored the park’s value. If fact, so many people have begun spending time at Cullinan that we’ve outgrown the parking lot, so we are inviting the community to support the park either through our Skip-nic auction or by donating directly through our website. Funds raised will help with Phase II improvements including the greatly-needed additional parking, new trails that will open up previously inaccessible sections of the park and areas designed for children to learn about and explore nature.”

The auction will feature items such as outdoor adventures, guided birding and photography outings, lunch or golf with the mayor of Sugar Land, a tour of and flight at Sugar Land Regional Airport, a kid’s nature party at the park, artwork, a lobster dinner for eight, and other unique finds. Online bidding for auction items can take place from the comfort of home using a laptop or mobile device. Invite your friends! Supporters are encouraged to register for the auction ahead of time and be ready to begin bidding on October 14. A link to the Skip-nic auction will soon be available on the Cullinan website: www.cullinanparkconservancy.org .

Sponsors for the 2020 Skip-nic include:

Premier Top Birder: Westin Homes; BGE, Inc

Picture Perfect Photo Contest: Oxbow Advisors, LLC

Picnic Basket Sponsor: HEB Grocery

Great Blue Heron: HR in Alignment, LLC; Newmark Homes; Mavis and Wendy Kelsey; Partners in Building

Beautiful Butterfly: Betty Baitland; Doug and Susie Goff; Mary Smith; James and Gay Thompson; Memorial Hermann Southwest and Sugar Land Hospitals

Dragonfly: Muller Law Group, PLLC; Earthcare Management, Inc; and Fort Bend Financial Wealth Management; David and Wendy Todd and Emily Todd; Bill and Robbin Mallett; Chevron; Brooke Thompson and the Harris and Eliza Kempner Fund; David Weekley Homes; Costello, Inc

Individual Donors: Mary Von Tungeln; David and Cee Cee Parker

Sponsorship packages are available starting at $1,000 and include an option to have the sponsor’s name and logo displayed on signage in the park! Visit cullinanparkconservancy.org to register.