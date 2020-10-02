Big Dogs With Big Hearts

Harris County Pets is Helping Large Dogs Find “Furr-ever” Homes

with October Adoption Promotion

Everything is bigger in Texas. In the spirit of that state mantra, big dogs (dogs over 40 pounds) are available for adoption at half the cost for the month of October at Harris County Pets (HCP).

Today through October 31, all dogs over 40 pounds at HCP are half off the regular adoption price as part of the Best Friends Animal Society-Houston Big Dog adoption campaign. All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip, a one-year Harris County pet license and age-appropriate vaccinations.

In addition, starting today, HCP is giving away free pet Halloween costumes for every adoption while supplies last.

“In general, bigger dogs are more difficult to get adopted,” said Michael White, DVM, MS, Director of Harris County Pets, within Veterinary Public Health, at Harris County Public Health (HCPH). “However, they make wonderful pets and can be a great addition to any family.”

To adopt, visitors should call (281) 999-3191 to schedule an appointment. If you are experiencing any COVID-19 related symptoms, do not make an appointment.