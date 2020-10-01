Top 6 Amazing Places Fishing Enthusiasts Want to Visit

Fishing is a sport and pastime that is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of people. Fathers take their sons and families for trips away at the weekend for some quality time and friends go together for a laugh and a few beers. Some even go alone for some peace and quiet. Whichever way you choose to fish, it’s a brilliant activity that comes with an exciting chase when a fish is at the end of the hook. People travel incredible distances just to fish somewhere new, sometimes even flights are required.

In this article, we are going to take a look at 6 amazing places fishing enthusiasts want to visit.

1. Destin – Florida

Destin is known as the world’s luckiest fishing village, if that doesn’t entice you enough already then nothing will. The Gulf of Mexico runs along the beaches of Florida and the experts at DestinFlorida.com explains that the shallow shoreline has an incredible drop-off known as the “100-fathom curve” only 12 miles offshore. As we all know, different species of fish live at different depths, making Destin the perfect place for any sea fisherman to hone his skills from the shallow shores to the deep blue sea. Not only this, but the world’s luckiest fishing village also boasts award-winning fishing. The sea is rich with sea life and they always seem to be hungry, because of this, there’s an ongoing joke that there are more chartered boats off the coast of Destin than there are people living there.

2. The Congo River Basin – Congo

If you’re up for a challenge and want to feel like more of an extreme fisherman then look no further than the Congo River Basin. Here is where you will hunt for the Goliath Tigerfish. This toothy monster has a snap-happy temper and isn’t afraid to show it. It’s known as the Piranha of the Congo but instead of being small and somewhat manageable, they’re enormous, known for mauling flying birds and attacking humans. They stretch up to 1.5 meters and weigh the same as an average human being – 70kg. If you’re a seasoned fisherman and want a challenge then this is a spot you’re going to have to visit between June and October in the dry season. If you’re new to the sport, don’t.

3. Umba River – Russia

Russia is cold, but this is a winter you don’t want to miss out on. The Kola Peninsula is known as the anglers’ perfect winter. Not only do you get to see some beautiful sights, including herds of reindeer, incredible snowfall, and Aurora Borealis, but you get to witness Salmon heaven. What is Salmon heaven?

Each year, at the beginning of May, there is a meet at the start of a 123 Kilometer long stretch of river known as Salmon Avenue. This river is famed as there are a whopping 5 Salmon runs every year, 5! You can’t keep or eat the fish, mind. There are strict rules in place meaning you can only catch and release.

4. Southern USA

Across a vast number of States in the USA, there is a tradition known as Cat-Daddling. It’s fishing like no other so if you want something completely different then this is an activity for you. There are no rods or fancy bits of equipment involved in this, just your hand and a Catfish. The technique involves shoving your hand into an underwater hole and waiting until a catfish either bites your arm or you feel one coming close to you. What follows is essentially wrestling.

This isn’t something to be taken lightly, there is a lot that can go wrong, so if you do want to try this then it’s best to find some locals who have been doing it for years. Learn from them and give it a go with others around you. The season for Cat-Daddling is May to August.

5. Halong Bay – Vietnam

The Halong Bay is a world-renowned Squid fishing spot. Spend your evenings fishing these little creatures amongst dozens of others, all out for the same thing. The best thing about this spot is how you catch the Squid. You’ll need a bamboo rod, a net, and a lamp… That’s right, a lamp! What it does is attract the squid from the dark depths, they rise up like a rabbit in headlights, mesmerized by its beautiful shining light. After a few hours, you should find yourself hauling in some sizable lumps! The light is too tempting for them after a long day down in the dumps. Squid season spans from April – January, with the most notable catches coming around October/November time.

6. Galapagos Islands – Ecuador

The Galapagos Islands should be visited no matter what but if you go fishing there you’ll meet the incredible Striped Marlin. It’s said if you don’t see this famed fish, then you haven’t truly been to the Islands. You can fish here all year round, but if it’s the Marlin you’re after – February to mid-June is your best bet.

Fishing is fun, it’s educational, it’s exciting, it’s thrilling, it’s a whole lot of things! If you’re lucky enough to be able to travel to fish then you have to check out these 6 locations. Some of the best fishing on the planet is available here. Pack your stuff, book your flight, and catch some fish!