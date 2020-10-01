6 Reasons Why You Should Get French-Styled Furniture

When looking to design your home, it can be difficult to decide on a theme for each room. A proper theme is needed, as sticking in random furniture will look tacky and take away from all the work that you have done. What style is best for you to choose from? The French style has been around for hundreds of years and is a great look for any house and any room. Here are six reasons why you should get French-styled furniture

Simple Yet Complex

The first reason to get this type of furniture is for the look. French furniture can be styled in a variety of ways. For the most part, the furniture will always have a simple look yet contain elegant patterns and a rich amount of color. This means that your eyes will be drawn towards all of it, but it still won’t dominate an entire room. The experts at https://www.homesdirect365.co.uk/french-furniture-c487 recommend sticking in French furniture into some of your rooms as it can give it the luxurious look that you are looking for. It will go a long way towards giving you that sophisticated look that you have always been looking for.

French Furniture Goes with Anything

Do you like the look of french furniture but don’t want to dedicate an entire room to it? You don’t have to worry as French furniture can go with anything. Due to the fact it can be simple, as mentioned above, it fits in with any room and can add to it. It will attract attention as well, but it will not take away from everything else in the room.

With some furniture styles, if you choose one style, you will have to keep the rest of the room or even the entire house in that style. French furniture however gives you the freedom to change things up and get things just the way you want them. If you want the freedom and elegance, French furniture is a great choice for you.

French Furniture is Durable

French furniture does tend to come at a high price point, but that is not because of the name brand. The materials and fabrics used to make this furniture are extremely high quality, guaranteeing that they will be able to withstand standard wear and tear and last for an extremely long time.

While most furniture will not stand the test of time and will begin to rip and fade, French furniture will not do that to you. Although you do have to be careful with sharp objects and pets around them, if you are planning to use them for basic use, you will not have to worry about anything. If you want furniture that can last you for the rest of your life, you might want to look into French furniture

Many Styles Within French Furniture

Another reason to use French furniture is that there are many options and choices within the furniture itself. Typically within the theme, there are three different styles to choose from, each having their own benefit and unique look for your home.

Royal

Royal is the most expensive of the French furniture. This is the one that features extremely detailed fabrics, and beautiful patterns. As the name says, this style was taken from the French royals especially during King Louis. You will find that each French monarch has its own unique patterns and styles with this furniture.

Parisian

Parsian furniture moves away from royalty and into the streets of Paris. This is the style that the common folk used and is the most popular look when it comes to French furniture. Chairs and other pieces will have hand-carved legs with trims and engravings that will make any guest look in awe. They have the right amount of elegance to still be used in contemporary settings today.

Provincial

Provincial moves outside of Paris and towards the rest of France. While this style does incorporate some of the Parsian style, it also mixes with many of the styles of each village, providing a unique look. It is typically a more rustic looking style of furniture and has a country theme to it.

French furniture is extremely flexible with how you can use it. This is why it will make a great addition to any home or room you plan to add it in. Take time to plan each room carefully and see what you can do to take it to the next level. With some thought, you will have an incredibly beautiful house that you will love to sit and relax in. What types of furniture do you plan on adding to your home?