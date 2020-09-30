RockFit Reviews – Is RockFit Watch Legit or Scam?

RockFit watch is a health and fitness tracker smartwatch that helps you check your workout progress. According to the official website, this device does not only keep note of how many calories you’ve burned or how many steps you have walked, but it also monitors your blood pressure, heart rate, and sleep metrics.

Therefore, with a watch such as this one, you can conveniently stay updated with data regarding your health which is very necessary in a disease-laden world. The user interface and the design of this watch both make it a winner among smartwatches.

If you’re looking for a mid-range watch and health + workout tracker, then perhaps you should choose this device. If you would like to know more about it, dive into the RockFit review below which will discuss its features, functions, pricing, and more.

RockFit Watch Review

If you’re passionate about fitness, the inclusion of a smartwatch in your collection of workout items will only benefit you. It will allow you to conveniently keep track of your fitness and health metrics so that you are able to stay motivated. Keeping note of your progress is crucial so that you know that your efforts are reaping fruit.

Oftentimes, people are able to lose weight, but they don’t notice it themselves as they’re not tracking their progress. When they’re not able to see their progress, they lose all their willingness to try harder. This is one of the many reasons why it is crucial to track your health and fitness metrics. Another reason is that tracking helps you see what aspects of your health need attention.

For instance, you might be completely unaware that your blood pressure levels are slowly and steadily rising higher. However, if you keep a keen eye on your blood pressure markers regularly, you will be able to spot any ups and downs instantly and take steps to prevent further harm to your health. Now one reliable smartwatch that you can go for is the RockFit watch.

This watch falls in the affordable range compared to high-end watches that cost you more only because they come from the industry’s leading names. When it comes to features though, it is at par with the best smartwatches out there.

Functions Of RockFit Watch

According to the manufacturers, RockFit watch measures and monitors three different categories related to your wellness. Below is a look at its three main functions:

It tracks fitness

This device keeps note how many calories you’ve burned and how many steps you have walked. With a smartwatch, it is a lot more convenient to keep note of these factors than it is with your smartphone. This is because data on your smartwatch is easier to access while you are busy jogging or engaged in exercise. Taking out your phone again and again is not really convenient now, is it?

It monitors health metrics

Another thing that RockFit watch does is that it works as a heart sensor as well as, as a blood pressure measuring device. While the measurements it takes out are not as accurate, the data the device finds can still be relied on. This feature is not only important for victims of cardiovascular disease but also for those who engage in cardiovascular exercises as the watch keeps note of how long the user’s heart rate stays elevated during a workout.

It measures your sleep patterns

Last but not the least, this fitness tracker watch can also be worn while you’re sleeping. This way, it can keep note of your sleep patterns so that you can improve them if you have not been sleeping well. Considering how sleeping to less and sleeping too much are both harmful for your health, and that most people struggle with sleep problems, this is a helpful feature.

One more excellent function of this device is that it alerts you if you have been physically inactive for too long. This way you are motivated and pushed to work towards your weight loss or your fitness goals so that you don’t get lazy.

RockFit Watch Features

Wondering what makes the RockFit fitness watch a good choice? Check out its best features below as outlined on its official website:

Compatible with both Apple and Android

Whether you have an Apple phone or an Android one, this device can easily connect with both to make it easier for you to transfer the data collected to your smartphone. While connected with your smartphone, the device also alerts you of app notifications and any set alarms. Other than this, you can also send and receive call with the watch when it is connected to your phone. Also checkout top trending Koretrak fitness tracker watch.

Water resistant and dust resistant

It is quite obvious that you will sweat when you work out. But you don’t need to be concerned that your watch will be ruined because of perspiration. This is because RockFit fitness tracker watch is sweatproof to the extent that it is also durable enough to resist some water exposure. The watch is also dust resistant so that you can keep exercising without having to worry about the weather.

Comfortable, easy, and stylish design

Putting this watch on your wrist is super easy and since its band is also very comfortable, you have no reason to worry that you wouldn’t be able to wear it while you’re sleeping. It wouldn’t dig into your wrist. Other than this, the user interface makes it easy for you to view the data collected as the text is large enough. The device is easy to set up too. Moreover, the overall design is also sleek and impressive.

Works without smartphone connection

While the smartwatch works best when it is linked to a smartphone, this doesn’t mean that it cannot function on its own at all. Data that it collects is transferred to your phone when connected, however when not connected to your phone this data stays stored in the device for up to a week before it is reconnected to your device.

How To Charge RockFit Watch?

As per the official website, RockFit watch has a built-in charger and it’s compatible with any USB cord available at your home. The built-in charger can be found at the top of the watch. The battery of the device is good enough as it can last for up to seven days on standby before it requires to be charged again. As for the charging, it doesn’t take very long, only a couple of hours. You can connect it to a wall socket, your desktop or another device to charge the RockFit watch.

Where to Buy RockFit Watch and The Cost?

Currently this watch is available for a huge discount which is why if you’re looking for a smart watch, you better make your move fast. One RockFit watch can be purchased for only $49.95 which is a massive discount of $26.90 with the original price of the device being $76.85.

If you’d like to purchase this watch for a friend as well, it is recommended that you go for the deals available. This way you will be able to save even more. Below is a look at the pricing of the two available deals:

Two of these watches come for a total of $99.90

Three of these watches are available for $112.39

To make your purchase, you can make payment either through PayPal or with your credit card, be it Visa, MasterCard, Amex or another. You have to add your information such as your name, email, address, and phone number when placing your order. Shipping charges of $9.95 are applicable. Moreover, you can also get a lifetime protection and replacement warranty by paying an additional amount of $19.98.

The best part is that RockFit fitness watch is available with a money back guarantee of 60 days. You have the option to simply return any unopened package(s) within 60 days for a full refund, less shipping charges. Mostly when purchasing devices and appliances online, people are very hesitant. With a money back guarantee as solid as this one, you have no reason to worry.

RockFit Reviews – Final Verdict

RockFit watch is a smart fitness tracker watch that tracks your health, fitness, and sleep to ensure that your wellness is not compromised and that you’re able to keep track of your progress. Since this device has many amazing qualities, it is resistant to water sweat and dust with a comfortable design, it is definitely a smartwatch worth considering if you’re looking for one. The best part is that it comes for a budget friendly price tag.

