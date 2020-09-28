7 Hollywood Celebrities and their Favorite Cigars

For centuries, celebrities and cigars have gone hand in hand. The list of Hollywood celebrities who smoke cigars is endless, and provided that flashbulb is around, you have probably spotted your favorite star in a fog of smoke produced by the classy cigars.

Here are seven Hollywood celebrity cigar smokers, and some familiar names will surprise you.

1. Heidi Klum

Heidi is a rock and roll, edgy single girl who lives her life to the fullest. On most occasions, she has been spotted indulging in bad girl behavior such as getting tattoos and smoking cigars. Surprisingly, Heide is a mother of four; she is an actress, TV producer, singer, fashion designer, and an American supermodel. On several blogs, Heidi is seen strolling while holding Arturo Fuente, Robusto, and Dutch Masters.

2. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Schwarzenegger is the former California governor and was once a famous actor who has, on several occasions, been spotted smoking a cigar. Cigar experts at www.gothamcigars.com have, on several occasions, cited that some of his favorite cigars include Swisher Sweets, Ho yo de Monterrey, Dutch Masters, Acid Cigars, Cohiba, Arturo Fuente, Camacho Cigars, and Gurkha. Paparazzi have, on several occasions, claimed that the celebrity purchases the top selection of cigars and Humidors from suppliers offering five-star customer service and that Arnold Schwarzenegger prefers different flavors. The famous actor starred in the Terminator, Twins, and Predator, and on most occasions, he is spotted holding a cigar. Currently, he still enjoys making movies and has been credited with introducing premium cigars.

3. Tom Cruise

He is tagged as one of the most handsome Hollywood stars, and Tom Cruise has been nicknamed the cigar amigo on several occasions. Tom spends most of his free time smoking premium cigars such as Dutch Masters and Acid Cigars, and every once in a while, he has been spotted with cigar accessories. He enjoys a lavish lifestyle, and the Mission Impossible star has several connections with renowned tobacconists across the world.

4. Michael Jordan

Although he retired from professional basketball, Michael Jordan is one of the greatest players who has ever lived and recently was spotted smoking cigars on the golf course. Jordan enjoys smoking premium cigars such as Arturo Fuente, Montecristo, Camacho Cigars, and Gurkha. In some interviews, he has confessed to being a massive fanatic of Cuban cigars, and together with his wife, they enjoy smoking and traveling. Despite his age, Jordan remains calm, and you might spot him holding a cigar while relaxing.

5. Jay-Z

Jay-Z is one of the greatest rap musicians America has ever produced, and he is known to a huge Cuban cigar fanatic. In some interviews, the rapper confessed to being a fanatic of Ramon Allones, Swisher Sweets, Montecristo, Camacho Cigars, and Dutch Masters. Currently, the Grammy award winner owns a cigar production plant and has a team at Cohiba by the name Cohiba Comador. The Cohiba Comador has a rich taste, and they are rare.

6. Rihanna

Recently, Rihanna posted her pic on Instagram while she was half-naked while smoking a cigar. The grammy award winner enjoys being herself, and on other occasions, she is seen partying in bikinis with female counterparts while holding cigars. Rihanna is a known actress, songwriter, and a Barbadian singer who confessed to loving the finer things in life. For a long time, the renowned singer has been known to relax while enjoying her favorite Cohiba Comador and Dutch Masters’s brands. In the video “Can’t Remember to Forget You” that she did with Shakira, she is spotted enjoying several cigar brands such as Camacho Cigars, Gurkha, Cohiba Corona, and Arturo Fuente Exquisito.

7. Usher

Everyone loves usher, and one might say that his voice comes from the cigars he smokes. In some interviews, the renowned vocalist confessed that he doesn’t smoke when he is on tour, but he celebrates with a cigar when he gets any free time. The famous actor and musician is known to enjoy the famous Cohiba Corona and Cuban cigars and has confessed that he enjoys the cigars’ taste and smell. Smoking cigars makes him creative, and he savors every moment he spends smoking the expensive cigars.

These are but a few celebrities who enjoy the thrill of smoking a cigar, and it’s evident that great men and great cigars have something in common. Most cigar smokers have confessed that smoking helps them celebrate a job well done; it allows them to treat themselves and is an excellent remedy for stress. Regardless of this Hollywood celebrity status, it’s clear that great men cherish every moment with a cigar at hand, and they get them from trusted suppliers.