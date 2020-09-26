How to Learn SEO at No Cost at All

Business owners realized the importance of digital marketing so they created websites to reach more people. However, if they have the best content and products but their webpages don’t appear in the search engines, all their efforts will go to waste. That’s why search engine optimization is needed to improve the websites’ rank in the search result. You can let a marketing agency do the job, but if you want to lower your expenses, you should learn how to do it by yourself. To aid you in your learning process, we are going to provide you with some crucial points about SEO that you don’t have to pay a penny for.

Familiarize Yourself with the Hats

SEO has three types of hats, and every one of them includes a set of techniques that can help you improve your organic position. The origin of the terms is from Western movies, and they are named after the three basic colors; black, white, and gray. You should know all of them to be able to pick the right one for you.

Black Hat

The color black mostly indicates some shady practices and techniques. This kind of hat can boost the ranking of your website in no time as it affects the search engines while excluding the human factor. If the browsers notice the illegal actions you have taken, they will give you a warning and ask you to pay a penalty. If they catch you for the second time, your page will most probably get banned.

White Hat

The ethical way to go is white hat SEO is because it sticks to the regulations set by the search engines. It is a long-term strategy that you put to create a high-quality user experience. For instance, you should write relevant content, build links, and optimize the website to be user-friendly. That way, the search engine will recognize you as one of the good people who are transparent and deserve to be pushed up the ranks. You just need to be patient because it takes time to get acknowledged.

Grey Hat

If you want the best of both worlds, you can go for the grey hat. It has the techniques to speed up your improvement and at the same time, they cannot be detected by the search engines. You will gain a lot of visitors without getting penalized or banned.

Learn About the Keywords

Keyword research is the key to a successful SEO strategy and if you learn it, you will be able to get the hang of the optimization techniques. The first thing that comes to people’s minds when they want something is to search for it online. They use one word or a set of words to minimize the results that appear. Your job is to expect the keywords your target audience will use so you can implement them in your titles, articles, or links to gain more traffic.

You should know the two kinds of keywords to be able to proceed accordingly. The first one is short-tail keywords that consist of one or two words only. On the other hand, the long-tail ones hold three or more words to generate precise results. The issue here is to find a way to learn the top keywords related to your business. Luckily, some web extensions can do that for free. The services provided at Keywords Everywhere taught businesses the ease of generating over ten thousand words without having to do so manually. It’s important for your business to utilize such tools as they really do make all the difference when it comes to how visible your website is going to be.

Get to Know On-Page and Off-Page SEO

SEO takes place on-page and off-page, however, you can mainly control the one that happens on your website. You can adjust your page to make it more appealing to visitors. When the link to your webpage is clicked on a lot, search engine bots start to recognize you and track your behavior.

You can achieve that by creating a website that is fast, organized, informative, and engaging. One of the crucial approaches is to learn content writing so that you can write articles about your business and any related topic. You should be subtle while offering your services or selling products because customers like to think that they decided on their own.

On the other hand, off-page SEO can be remotely controlled through other blogs. You can request from another website to add a link that directs visitors to your page. They should do that in an appropriate and encouraging context. This method is called backlinking and is widely used by marketers. You should leave the rest to people’s opinions of you and the word of mouth.

The key to learning SEO is understanding how it works and what it offers. It is easy to get the hang of it after familiarizing yourself with the terms and keywords. You should focus on creating an intriguing website because, without it, your knowledge of SEO may go down the drain. You can increase your ranking and get to the first result page at no cost if you make use of the above information.