Helical piles are great for supporting homes

Construction and Repair of Residential Foundation

Every year millions of families are faced with plummeting foundations, fractured and collapsed walls and broken and rutted floors.

Constructions erected on unstable soils will sit when the groundwork is exposed to moisture or poor drainage. A moving groundwork possibly will result in structural damage and a loss of your investment. Foundation problems should be taken care of immediately when they are detected before the damage is irreparable.

For secure and steady residential homes and buildings piertech helical piers and piles, produced by PierTech system are the perfect solutions for building construction.

By preferring PierTech Systems, you trust their experience and expertise and together they provide:

1. The highest quality product

2. The strongest materials

3. The permanent solution to your foundation problems

Types of House Foundations

All houses are erected on a foundation; however, all houses are not built on a similar type of foundation. Foundation type depends on several factors, such as the design of the house, the geographical setting and climate, soil nature and moisture content, and the project finances. There are three types of foundations

Foundation Type One: Basement foundation is the deep-seated of the three key foundation types. A full basement is generally at least six feet high. Modern homes have higher basements to enable converting them to living space. The main advantage of a full basement is the added space that it gives.

Foundation Type Two: Foundations that allows only a crawlspace is made up of small foundation walls that stand on footings. The walls can be four feet tall.

Foundation Type Three: A slab foundation is a solid-concrete slab that lies on the soil base. slab refers to the huge concrete pad. Slab- foundations are commonly used in climates where there is no ground freezing and thawing,

When constructing new foundations piertech Helical piers and piles are used because fixing them is quick and easy. Structural Engineers prefer helical piers depending on the type of soil or closeness to other constructions.

RESIDENTIAL FOUNDATION REPAIR

Helical piers are used to reinforce homes that are plummeting. When used with tru-lift system homes are secured to stop additional perching and raised up to the proper height, thus saving the home.

FOUNDATION REPAIR OVERVIEW FOR HOMEOWNERS

Foundation issues, like cracked walls or plummeting foundations, severely decrease the value of your home. If your home starts plummeting owing to construction on poor soil or has failed to stand the test of time, we employ cost-effective and timesaving helical piers systems to secure the foundations of your home. Our priority is to secure your family and your home.

Helical piers have been tried and improved on the hard grounds of commercial construction. Trusted upon by architects, building companies, and builders, the PierTech range of groundwork restoration solutions are a thorough answer to a complex problem.

Using a wide catalog of products, additional support is given underneath the foundations with hydraulically mounted helical anchors to avert further defrayal. With the proper pier positioning and installation using the Tru-Lift bracket, height losses due to defrayment can be regained, closing cracks in the brickwork.

HELICAL PIERS & HELICAL PILES

Helical piers, are also referred to as anchors, piles, or screw piles. They are high depth foundation solutions employed to fortify new or repair surviving foundations. They are designed to ease installation, they are commonly used where soil conditions avert standard foundation solutions.

Instead of forcing large diggings work, they make their way into the ground. This decreases installation time, involves little soil disturbance, and most essentially transfers the weight of the structure to load standing soil.

Conclusion

After the completion of potential repair work, all efforts are directed to return the site and landscaping to its previous original condition. Returning to the original is not always possible. PierTech has the well-trained personnel, knowledge, and equipment to achieve the best results making your home look brand new.