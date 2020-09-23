Libraries Present Online Demonstrations For Craft & Hobby Enthusiasts

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a series of online, craft- and hobby-themed video demonstrations to introduce people to new hobbies and activities, and to give current crafters inspiration and new ideas.

Because of social-distancing recommendations, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer virtual craft and hobby activities online this fall, so that they can be viewed from the comfort and safety of home.

These demonstration videos can be viewed by selecting “Virtual Programs” on the “Classes and Events” tab on the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – and finding the programs on the dates listed.

The October schedule is as follows:

· “Plan with Me: Live Edition!” – Fridays, October 2, 16, 30; November 13; 2:00 pm. (live-streamed)

In this live-streamed series, get tips on planning and organizing your life! Discover how a little journaling, doodling, and creative hand lettering can add structure and simplicity to daily schedules. Participants may choose to attend individual segments or the whole series. This event will be live-streamed via Zoom. Registration is required; an email with the link for the event will be emailed to all who register.

· “YA Craft: Amigurumi Pumpkin” – Monday, October 12 (pre-recorded video)

Amigurumi is the art of crocheting plush figures, such as animals or other characters. In this craft-demonstration video, library staff will show how to crochet a cute stuffed pumpkin. Once the basic techniques are mastered, there are many fun patterns that can be made.

“What are Chords?” – Wednesday, October 14 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, learn how musical chords are formed and named. This demonstration will cover major and minor chords.

“Spray Painting with Glue Stencils” – Wednesday, October 14 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, learn how to make fun and whimsical stencils using glue. The stencils can then be used to create beautiful works of art with spray paint.

“Virtual Crafting Circle” – Tuesday, October 20 (live-streamed)

Network with other crafters online in this live-streamed Crafting Circle! Show off projects, get tips and ideas, and share experiences with others who love to craft. This event will be live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx. Registration is required; an email with the link for the event will be emailed to all who register.

“Bullet Journaling for Self-Improvement” – Thursday, October 22 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, discover how bullet journaling can be used for self-improvement and mindfulness. Five new spreads will be demonstrated. Learn how to make various trackers and layouts that will help improve one’s state of mind and well-being.

“Button Gift Tags” – Tuesday, October 27 (pre-recorded video)

In this video tutorial, learn how to make gift tags with designs made from buttons.

“Cordcutting on the Cheap” – Wednesday, October 28 (pre-recorded video)

In this video, get tips on how to “cut the cord” with cable or satellite TV, and discover free alternative services for streaming movies and TV shows from a computer, mobile device, or Smart TV.

“National Cat-Day Crafts” – Thursday, October 29 (pre-recorded video)

Celebrate National Cat Day by making some really simple DIY cat toys and treats.

The sessions are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live-streamed Zoom/WebEx events ONLY; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).

For more Fort Bend County Libraries DIY videos, visit the library system’s YouTube channel — https://bit.ly/FBCLYouTubeChannel.