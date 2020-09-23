Learning English? Get Practice At Libraries’ Conversation Circles

Are you learning to speak English? Would you like some practice in a casual, informal atmosphere? Fort Bend County Libraries presents a program for individuals of all nationalities who would like a place to practice their English language and conversation skills. The “Conversation Circles” provide an opportunity for non-English-speaking people discuss topics of their own choosing while practicing their English skills.

The Conversation Circles will be live-streamed virtual sessions presented via Zoom/WebEx; they will NOT be in person. Registration is required. Participants who register for the event will be emailed a link to a Zoom/WebEx meeting, and they may join the discussion from the comfort of home.

The schedule of Conversation Circles is as follows:

· Tuesdays, October 6 and 20 – 10:30 am-12:00 noon.

· Tuesdays, October 13 and 27 – 1:30-2:30 pm.

· Wednesdays, October 7, 14, 21, and 28 – 10:00 am.

Learn a new word or phrase with the “ESL Phrase of the Day,” a pre-recorded video which will be posted on Wednesdays. A different word or phrase in English will be introduced each week. It is NOT necessary to register for the Phrase of the Week, and the video may be viewed at any time.

A “Spanish Phrase of the Day” video will be posted to the FBCL calendar of virtual events on Mondays, October 12 and 26. A different word or phrase in Spanish will be introduced during each session. It is NOT necessary to register for the Spanish Phrase of the Week.

These ESL activities are free and open to the public. Registration for the Conversation Circles is required; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling George Memorial Library at 281-342-4455.