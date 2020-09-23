Cornyn: Houston to Receive $2.3M Federal Grant for Fire Prevention and Safety

WASHINGTON – The city of Houston was awarded a federal grant of $2,285,369.57 to enhance local fire prevention and safety efforts, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced today. The funding comes through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG), which aims to strengthen the nation’s overall level of preparedness and ability to respond to fire and related hazards.

“As our first responders are handling unprecedented crises, the federal government should make sure they have every resource they need to keep Texans safe,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to support firefighters in Houston.”

