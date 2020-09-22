YMCA OF GREATER HOUSTON TO CLOSE FACILITIES DUE TO TROPICAL STORM BETA

For the safety of members, staff and the community, facilities will close today Tuesday, Sept. 22

The YMCA of Greater Houston is actively monitoring the inclement weather effects of Tropical Storm Beta and its impact on Houston and surrounding areas. With the safety of our members, staff, and community being paramount, and in an abundance of caution, the following locations and programs will be closing today, Tuesday, Sept. 22:

All Greater Houston area YMCA locations will close at 12 noon.

All youth and family programs scheduled after 12 noon will be canceled.

Y Learning Centers are closed at Weekley Family YMCA, Trotter Family YMCA, Houston Texans YMCA, Baytown Family YMCA, Vic Coppinger Family YMCA and New Hope. All other locations will close at 5 p.m.

Early Childhood Care programs are closed at Texas Medical Center and Houston Community College. All other programs will close today at 5 p.m.

YMCA After School Child Care will follow school district closures. If school is canceled, YMCA After School will not be available.

If weather conditions change and it becomes necessary for Y Learning Centers and Early Childhood programs to close earlier than 5 p.m., staff will be in communication.



Decisions on reopening facilities for Wednesday, Sept. 23 will be announced by 5 p.m. this evening on the Y’s website andsocial media.