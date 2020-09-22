Stay Home during Tropical Storm Beta (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m.)

Residents are urged to continue taking protective measures to ensure their safety. As many roadways remain flooded, the smart choice is to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.

Likewise, if your home has taken in water, STAY WHERE YOU ARE. You are far safer at home than trying to walk though flooded roads or open spaces. Once darkness falls, it will be impossible to see danger from deep water, wildlife, and debris. Call 9-1-1 only if you believe you are in danger.

RAINFALL

Areas of southern and southwest Harris County have seen 6-9 inches of rainfall overnight. Additional heavy rainfall will continue today and into tonight. Forecasts for an additional 5-10 inches of rain are possible. Bayou and creek flooding are likely if this develops. Live rainfall rates can be viewed on the Harris County Flood Warning System website.

FLOODING

Residents should expect street flooding and flash flooding across the region. If you must travel, check Houston TranStar’s and TxDOT’s live traffic maps for flooded roadways. Structure flooding may also be possible in areas where large amounts of rain occur over a short period.

COVID TESTING SITES

Due to the possible weather impacts, all Harris County Public Health (HCPH) COVID-19 testing sites are closed today. Follow HCPH for testing site updates.

Most Houston Health Department COVID testing sites are closed. Currently two sites remain open:

Ibn Sina N. Shepherd Clinic: Appt required by calling 832-426-3760

Ibn Sina Wilcrest Clinic: App. required by calling 281-495-7462

Check the Houston Emergency site for updates.

What you need to do:

Residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast, road conditions and have multiple ways to receive alerts.

People should bring their pets inside and delay travel or outdoor activities during periods of heavy rainfall. If travel is unavoidable, reduce your speed to avoid hydroplaning. If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, DO NOT TRAVEL.

If you experience flooding at your home, please fill out our Home Flooding Survey to help us assess damage across the region.

AVOID TRAVEL

If you do not need to be on the roadways today or tonight, please STAY PUT.

If you must travel: Give yourself extra braking distance, slow down and make sure your headlights are on during rainy weather. Never drive into high water and use extreme caution at underpasses and low-lying areas where water accumulates. Always remember to Turn Around, Don’t Drown! DO NOT DRIVE through high water and DO NOT DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES. Just two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.



FLOODING PRECAUTIONS

Do not walk or play in floodwaters. There may be debris, chemicals or animals in the water.

If water gets into your home, stay where you are. It will be safer than driving or walking into flood waters.

STAY INFORMED

Listen to and follow instructions from local officials.

Monitor the forecast regularly as the system continues to change.

Monitor the forecast regularly as the system continues to change.
Check driving conditions before getting on roadways at: www.houstontranstar.org and www.drivetexas.org

View live rainfall rates on the Harris County Flood Warning System Website: www.harriscountyfws.org.

Have multiple ways to receive alerts and keep your phone charged and on overnight in case of important weather updates.

Get updates from trusted sources such as: National Weather Service Houston-Galveston, Harris County Flood Control District, and ReadyHarris.

Text BETA to 888777 receive tropical weather updates.