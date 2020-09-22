Libraries Host Online Activities For Young Adults, Teens in October

This fall, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer fun, online programs specifically designed for high school-age teens in grades 9 through 12.

The programs will be either live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx or pre-recorded videos. Registration is required for the live-streamed programs only. An email with the link for the Zoom/WebEx meeting will be sent to all who register on FBCL’s online virtual calendar.

To register for a live-streamed program or to view the how-to videos, go to the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on the “Classes and Events” tab, select “Virtual Programs,” and find the virtual program on the dates listed.

“YA Craft: DIY Creepy Handprint Window Cling” – Thursday, October 1 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to use regular glue and food coloring to make a spooky handprint window cling.

· “YA: Spooky No-Bake Treats” – Thursday, October 8 (pre-recorded video)

Learn how to make spooky no-bake treats – an appetizer and two desserts — that do not require an oven.

“YA Craft: Clear Marble Magnets”– Thursday, October 8 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft-demonstration video, get creative with photos and quotes by turning them into marble magnets. Using Mod-Podge®, a printed design or photo, and a clear, flat marble, make a beautiful magnet for a refrigerator or white board.

· “YA Craft: Amigurumi Pumpkin” – Monday, October 12 (pre-recorded video)

Amigurumi is the art of crocheting plush figures, such as animals or other characters. In this craft-demonstration video, library staff will show how to crochet a cute stuffed pumpkin. Once the basic techniques are mastered, there are many fun patterns that can be made.

“YA Craft: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Painting Demonstration – Tuesday, October 13 (pre-recorded video)

In recognition of the original release of the movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, in October 1993, librarian staff will demonstrate how to paint Jack Skellington’s dog, Zero.

“YA Craft: Clay-Pot Swirl” – Tuesday, October 13 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how a pot, nail polish, and a disposable plastic bowl can be used to produce some beautiful swirled pots.

“YA Advisory Council” – Tuesday, October 13, 4:00-4:40 pm; or Wednesday, October 28, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx at the designated time. Teens are invited to express ideas, organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Registration is required.

· “YA Craft: DIY Liquid Phone Case” – Wednesday, October 14, (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to make a liquid phone case that resembles a lava lamp.

“Teen Read Week: Teen Reads Trivia”– Wednesday, October 14, 3:00 pm.

In this live-streamed event, teens are invited to test their knowledge on YA tropes and favorite literary series. The free Kahoot app will be used for the challenge, so be sure to have the app downloaded onto a device before the event begins. This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Registration is required; a link for the event will be sent to all who register.

“YA Book Club”– Wednesday, October 14, 4:00 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx at the designated time. Join in a discussion of Red Queen, written by Victoria Aveyard. Registration is required.

“Teen Read Week: Teen Talk – Open-Book Chat”– Thursday, October 15, 3:00 pm.

In this live-streamed event, teens are invited to participate and interact with other teens in a book talk. Share what you have been reading, and hear about what others have been reading. You may discover a new book to read! This event will be live-streamed via Zoom at the designated time. Registration is required; a link for the event will be sent to all who register.

· “YA Craft: DIY No-Sew Fleece Blanket” – Friday, October 23 (pre-recorded video)

In recognition of National Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month, library staff will demonstrate how to make a no-sew fleece blanket for pets.

· “YA: Cotton-Candy Cloud Bread” – Wednesday, October 28, (pre-recorded video)

· “YA Craft: Sugar Skulls From Scratch” – Wednesday, October 28 (pre-recorded video)

In this craft demonstration video, learn how to create sugar skulls and the icing that can be used to decorate them.

The activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live Zoom/WebEx sessions only; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to participants who register. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries' Communications Office (281-633-4734).