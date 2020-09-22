Katy ISD Providing Free Meals to all Katy Area Students

KATY [September 17, 2020] – Through an extended waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), Katy ISD will begin providing free meals to all Katy area students beginning, Monday, September 21. Students can receive breakfast and lunch at no cost through December 31, or pending available funds through the USDA and TDA.

“All students are eligible for one breakfast and one lunch meal per day per federal guidance,” said Nutrition & Food Service Executive Director Donna Pittenger. “Parents can however add funds to their student’s Pay N’ Go meal account for a la carte purchases or in preparation for when the USDA waiver ends,” added Pittenger.

For students participating in Katy ISD virtual instruction, as well as children 18 and under not enrolled in Katy ISD, breakfast and lunch can be picked up at designated school curbside distribution sites from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Meals are packaged to be heated and eaten at home and are to be picked up a day before the intended use. Distribution sites include:

· Cinco Ranch High School, 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494

· Mayde Creek High School, 19202 Groeschke Road, Katy, TX 77084

· Morton Ranch High School, 21000 Franz Road, Katy, TX 77449

The TDA policy now requires parents picking up meals, without a student, to present one of the following forms of documentation for each child: an official letter, email, electronic school application, student report card, student ID card, attendance records with student’s names, or a birth certificate.

Once the waiver expires, Katy ISD will switch back to the National School Lunch and Breakfast Program.Free and reduced meal applications must still be submitted for the 2020-2021 school year to determine benefits after the waiver ends.Parents canvisit schoolcafe.com/KatyISD to apply online.