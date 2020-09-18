VitalFlow Review: Does It Work for Your Prostate?

Enlarged prostate or Benign prostatic hyperplasia is a difficult condition to battle. This condition happens when there is an irregularity in the development of cells in your prostate gland. The abnormality can cause your prostate glands to swell and cause inflammation. While not cancerous, the symptoms can be inconvenient and hard to deal with.

Symptoms of BPH or Enlarged prostate include waking up every night to urinate, disturbing your sleep, and making you exhausted. Urinating can also be painful when you have BPH. Incontinence and not being able to empty your bladder are also symptoms of BPH.

The cause of the condition is unknown, but it is more common in older men, and the reason for this could be because of the decrease of the hormone testosterone in men, resulting in higher estrogen, which can cause the swelling.

VitalFlow is a supplement that aims to aid people with an enlarged prostate and help rid of the inconvenient symptoms BPH can cause. VitalFlow does not contain any illegal substances or toxic chemicals.

Because VitalFlow uses natural ingredients, it does not cause any side effects. This dietary supplement can help reduce the size of your prostate glands and prevent further growth. It also gives multiple benefits like activating your sex drive, cleansing your urethra, and flushing out harmful toxins in your body.

VitalFlow Overview

VitalFlow is a natural dietary supplement that consists of a blend of herbs and ingredients that naturally help with BPH or Enlarged Prostate symptoms and alleviate the pain and frequent urination you feel.

VitalFlow also prevents DHT or Dihydrotestosterone, an androgen hormone known for giving you male characteristics, but research shows that this hormone is also responsible for enlarged prostates.

This dietary supplement also uses a blend of mushrooms known for treating Enlarged Prostate or Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia like Maitake, which shows a reduction in the enlarged prostate’s size.

VitalFlow uses natural ingredients, so it does not cause any side effects while helping with your symptoms. This dietary supplement also does not use illegal substances or harmful chemicals.

VitalFlow reduces the size of your prostate glands and prevents further production of cells in the prostate glands. This dietary supplement also helps with incontinence, improve your energy levels, and restore your sex drive.

VitalFlow has natural antioxidant properties that can help with inflammation and improve your immune system and prevent cancers on your prostate glands. Any healthy man can take VitalFlow for its antioxidant benefits.

Pros and Cons

Below is a list of pros and cons of taking VitalFlow as a supplement to help you decide if VitalFlow is the right supplement for you.

Pros:

Prevent the conversion of testosterone into DHT, which can cause inflammation

Reduce prostate size

Has antimicrobial properties

Flushes toxins out of your blood

Boosts your testosterone levels naturally

Improves your sex drive

Improve your overall mood

Reduce cholesterol levels

Improve heart health

Reduce the risk of prostate cancer

Prevent cognitive diseases like Alzheimer’s

Improves your immune system

Prevent incontinence

Has antioxidant properties

Prevent infections

Improve energy levels

Helps maintain your hormonal balance

No harmful substances included

Free Shipping

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

Only available on their official website

Not suitable for young children ages 18 below

Not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women

Ingredients

We will take a look at the ingredients of VitalFlow to understand further the benefits it gives and how it helps with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

Research shows that Saw Palmetto Berries help treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia and improve your lower urinary tract’s health and prevent DHT or Dihydrotestosterone.

Graviola Leaf has anticancer properties and prevents tumor growth in the prostate glands and reduces prostate cancers.

These three Japanese mushrooms are a great alternative herbal medicine to treating Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia as they prevent DHT and naturally induce testosterone levels.

Cat’s claw helps prevent Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive functions. Aside from this, Cat’s claw has a natural anti-inflammatory feature that prevents inflammation of prostate glands.

Tomato Fruit Powder helps prevent cardiovascular disease and improve heart health. Aside from this, it has anti-cancer properties that reduce the risk of tumors and cancerous prostate glands.

Research shows that Pygeum Africanum Bark prevents obstruction on your urinary tract that causes Urinary tract infections and an inability to urinate properly.

Stinging Nettle Root prevents prostate growth, improves your urinary tract’s health, and prevents DHT hormones, which is the primary cause of Enlarged prostate.

Red Raspberry Extract has numerous benefits like preventing Alzheimer’s disease, reducing diabetes and obesity. It also has anti-inflammatory properties.

Green Tea is a natural antioxidant that helps flush toxins out of your body and improve your lower urinary tract by reducing your bloodstream toxins.

Broccoli provides numerous essential vitamins like calcium and amino acids, which help repair tissues that are damaged by aging and degeneration.

Selenium is an essential trace element needed to fight infections, flush toxins out of your body, and improve your urine quality.

Vitamin E helps in flushing harmful toxins out of your body. Vitamin E also improves your immune system protecting you from numerous illnesses.

Vitamin B6 helps in muscle growth and energy production, improving your energy levels.

Research shows that Zinc reduces the size of your prostate and prevent prostate cancer.

Copper is responsible for energy production and improvement of your metabolism.

Plant Sterol Ingredients help decrease cholesterol, improve heart health, and has anti-inflammatory properties.

VitalFlow also contains 15 more herbs that help with your BPH symptoms.

How Does VitalFlow Work?

VitalFlow combines 34 natural ingredients that reduce your prostate glands’ inflammation and reduces the symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia. These ingredients help in reducing the growth of prostate glands.

Aside from this, VitalFlow also prevents testosterone’s conversion into Dihydrotestosterone, which is responsible for giving you masculine features and the leading cause of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

Once your body absorbs VitalFlow, it helps flush out DHT hormones from your bloodstream and prevent more DHT hormone production. This process helps in reducing the inflammation of prostate glands caused by DHT.

By restoring your hormone balance, inducing natural production of your testosterone levels, and preventing DHT, VitalFlow helps reduce your prostate glands’ size to normal and stop the production of tissues that cause BPH.

VitalFlow is also known for its antioxidant properties, which help flush out toxins from your body and bloodstream. Flushing out these toxins helps prevent urinary tract infections and reduce the pain of urinating.

VitalFlow also helps reduce the size of your prostate glands and prevent further production of cells that causes growth. This effect can help your prostate size go back to normal and rid the symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

And lastly, VitalFlow improves your lower urinary tract’s health, preventing infections and cleansing your urethra. This effect helps with the inability to empty your bladder despite the frequent urge to urinate.

VitalFlow also gives multiple benefits like preventing prostate cancer risk because it consists of ingredients that reduce the risk of cancer and tumor growth. Aside from this, VitalFlow also protects your Urinary Tract from further infection, which causes painful urination and the urgency to urinate.

VitalFlow uses natural ingredients and causes no side effects. However, if you have underlying medical issues, consult your doctor before adding this supplement to your diet.

Benefits of VitalFlow

Below are the benefits you can get when you add VitalFlow as a dietary supplement to your diet:

Prevent the production of DHT

DHT or Dihydrotestosterone is a hormone that causes enlarged prostates. VitalFlow helps prevent DHT production in your body, which results in a reduction of the size of prostate glands and stopping Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia symptoms.

Improve Urinary Tract health

Infections and poor Urinary tract health cause symptoms like painful urination and blood in the urine. You also feel the need to urinate often but cannot empty your bladder despite trying to urinate. VitalFlow helps with the health of urinary tract infections, which can help reduce the need to go every night.

Has anti-inflammatory features

Many ingredients in VitalFlow like Cat’s Claw and Selenium have anti-inflammatory features, helping reduce your prostate glands’ inflammation and aid in battling Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

Reduce the risk of prostate cancer

Zinc, Graviola leaf, and tomato fruit powder are all ingredients included in VitalFlow that help reduce the risk of prostate cancer with their anticancer abilities, which prevent tumor growth in your body and prostate glands.

Improve Sex drive

VitalFlow helps induce testosterone’s natural production in your body, responsible for your libido and performance in bed. Providing your body enough testosterone helps restore your sex drive to normal.

Prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Red Raspberry Extract and Cat’s claw are ingredients in VitalFlow, which is excellent for preventing Alzheimer’s cognitive diseases. These ingredients improve your cognitive health and reduce mental function illnesses like dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Improve Mood

VitalFlow contains vitamins like Vitamin B6, which helps improve mood and reduce stress in your body. This vitamin is also responsible for giving the energy you need throughout the day and avoid a slump.

Increases energy levels

Vitamin B6 and Copper are essential nutrients that help your body produce energy by processing the food you eat. This effect can bring back the vitality you have when you are still young because aging can cause a dip in energy levels due to cell degeneration.

Reduce Cholesterol levels

VitalFlow contains ingredients that help reduce the low-density lipoprotein in your body, usually from high-fat content foods. Low-density lipoprotein can cause a buildup of plaque in the arteries, causing a stroke or heart attack if left untreated.

Improve heart health

VitalFlow contains Plant Sterol ingredients that improve your heart health and reduce your risk for cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attack. VitalFlow reduces your cholesterol and helps flush out toxins from your bloodstream out of your body.

Prevent infections

VitalFlow helps in flushing out harmful toxins out of your bloodstream and urinary tract and protects you from infections, which can cause urinary tract infections and painful urination.

Helps with incontinence

VitalFlow helps combat incontinence by improving your urinary tract’s health and the ability to hold your urine. Improving your urinary tract health prevents leakage and frequency of the need to urinate.

Reduce prostate gland size

And most importantly, VitalFlow’s primary goal is to reduce your prostate gland’s growth caused by DHT and aging. By lowering your prostate glands’ growth and size and returning it to normal, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia symptoms reduce as well.

Side Effects of VitalFlow

VitalFlow uses a mix of natural ingredients, so it does not cause any adverse side effects.

However, below are some side effects you can avoid if you add VitalFlow to your diet.

Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate Glands

Frequency of the need to urinate

Painful urination

Blood in urine

Disturbance of sleep due to the need to urinate

Low energy levels

Reduced libido

Risk of prostate cancer

Harmful toxins in your body

Urinary Tract Infections

Alzheimer’s disease

High cholesterol levels

Bad mood

However, if you experience any adverse side effects, kindly stop taking the dietary supplement immediately and consult your doctor.

Who Should Use VitalFlow?

An enlarged prostate is common with men older than 80. However, any man who experiences BPH symptoms or an enlarged prostate can take VitalFlow to ease their symptoms.

If you experience waking up at night to urinate multiple times, having painful urination, and not urinating all of your urine, you may use VitalFlow to ease these BPH symptoms. Aside from this, VitalFlow gives numerous benefits as well.

VitalFlow targets the symptoms of BPH or enlarged prostates like feeling the need to urinate frequently, not being able to empty your bladder, incontinence, and pain coming from the enlarged prostate pressing on your urethra.

Any men who experience growth or enlargement in their prostate can take VitalFlow. This dietary supplement helps reduce the size and prevent further development of cells in the prostate glands.

Any healthy person who would like to receive the benefits of VitalFlow like its natural antioxidant properties, which helps flush out toxins and DHT out of your bloodstream, can take the supplement as well.

Who Should Refrain from VitalFlow?

VitalFlow is mainly aimed at men who are experiencing Enlarged Prostate symptoms like incontinence, decreased sex drive, and frequent need to empty their bladder.

Ingredients in VitalFlow are natural and do not cause adverse side effects. However, there are certain people that we do not advise adding VitalFlow into their diet.

People under 18

VitalFlow is not advisable for people under 18 because it contains ingredients that can harm young children’s hormonal balance whose bodies are still developing and do not decline hormone production.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

VitalFlow is mainly aimed at men and can reduce estrogen production in pregnant or breastfeeding women, causing hormonal imbalance and harming the infant’s development in their body.

People with underlying medical conditions

People who have underlying medical conditions need to consult their doctor first before adding this supplement to their diet to ensure the supplement does not cause any adverse side effects or interfere with their medications.

Besides these people, if you are healthy and have no medical problems, VitalFlow is entirely safe and does not cause any adverse side effects.

Dosages and Tips to start

Each bottle of VitalFlow contains instructions on how much dosage you should intake, which helps in preventing undertaking or overtaking the supplement. Results can be noticeable in as little as two to three weeks, and significant improvement can be seen by week four.

Where to Buy VitalFlow and Guarantees?

You may buy VitalFlow on their official website . Each bottle of VitalFlow consists of 60 capsules. They currently have three packages you can choose. The Basic package consists of one bottle of VitalFlow for $69.

You may also avail of their standard package, consisting of three bottles of VitalFlow for only $177, saving you $30 from its original price. Lastly, they have a premium package which consists of six bottles of VitalFlow, which has a 50% discount, the price totals at $294, causing only $49 per bottle.

All of the packages are eligible for free shipping, and if you are not satisfied with your purchase, each bottle has a 60-day money-back guarantee where you can have a full refund, no questions asked.

VitalFlow Review: Conclusion

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia reduces your life’s quality by giving you symptoms like painful urination, frequent urination, incontinence, and disturbance in your sleep because of the need to urinate every night.

This condition also lowers your sex drive and energy levels. VitalFlow is a dietary supplement that helps with Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, reduces the symptoms you experience, and reduce your prostate size and growth.

However, if you have underlying medical conditions, consult your doctor before adding this supplement to your diet to prevent adverse side effects.