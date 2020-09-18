Reading Head Start Reviews- Does This Program Really Let Your Child Learn To Read In Their Early Age?

Reading Head Start is a reading system that enables your child’s ability to read and recognize efficiently without much effort. Most parents seem concerned about their child’s behavior towards study when they reach the age of one year.

Children often don’t show interest in reading books when they are asked, which makes parents a bit concerned about their skills and academic performance in the years ahead. It is said that 6 months to 3 years is the right time known as the early years where kids start engaging in everything around.

So, they should get enough attention and time from their parents in order to start learning. The Reading Head Start program is a scientifically proven and simple to follow program that is created by an English teacher named as Sara Shepard with more than 14 years of teaching experience.

It is a program based on a digital platform that can be accessed from any device either your smartphone or other electronic gadgets. The program is formulated while keeping in the mind the intellect level and age of each child. You will need to spare 15 minutes a day and three days a week for your children to help them develop reading skills.

Reading Head Start program is an easily accessible program that includes lessons and worksheets that are simple and fascinating. It is a super friendly platform that makes the navigation easier even for the kids.

Furthermore, new material and worksheets are added on an everyday basis, that keeps you and your child updated and engaged with new stuff.

Why Reading Head Start Program?

Usually, children are least interested in reading or learning even from the stories. At the initial stages, they would desire something that is eye-catching and grabs their attention towards learning. Hence, rhymes, colorful flashcards, and stimulating videos generally catch their attention.

However, everything that your child requires in order to learn and kick starts acquiring reading skills, is encapsulated in the mentioned program.

What Is More In The Program?

The Reading Head Start has been divided into four levels. Each level contains reading text, videos, exercises, interactive activities, and workbooks along with worksheets. Upon the completion of a level, your child is awarded a certificate of appreciation.

Although the curriculum is designed and structured for children yet parents can also be benefited as they would get trained on how to work on their child’s core skills. Also, this ensures the parent-child communication and team building to learn most excellently.

As the child grows and moves to the next levels, you will find additional material as per the learning requirement.

Such as,

Picture Cards

Letter Cards

Letter Formation Tools

Sounds containing cards

Irregular Word Cards

Advanced Phonics Cards

What Do You Learn From Reading Head Start As A Parent?

As a parent, you must learn to know your child’s areas of improvement and his intellectual capacity of learning.

You will be learning;

How you should communicate with your child while learning through the material?

How would you know your child is learning even when he shows the least interest?

You will come to know what teaching strategies are significant and how to follow those to inculcate learning.

You will learn the techniques that are scientifically verified to play a vital role in reversing dyslexia in children.

You will get a motivation dose on why it is indispensable for kids to be able to read in the early years of life.

Suggestions and ideas to infuse self-confidence in your children at the initial stages of life that would stay a lifetime.

How efficiently you can improve your child’s pronunciation.

How to have meaningful social interaction with the society that includes interpersonal and intrapersonal skills.

How you may help refine communication skills and linguistics along with a list of vocabulary words.

Advantages Of Reading Head Start

The subscription of the program keeps a wide range of benefits that are not only for children but parents, might also be helped, as said earlier.

The activities are engaging and so intellectual that enhance their mental capacity.

It works as a seed in a child’s acquisition of reading skills, that would probably be with him for the whole life.

No extra gadgets, toys, or other resources are needed to keep them engaged.

Everything is available in only one resource pack

It also includes bonus cursive cards

Beautifully designed counting flashcards are also added

A range of 58 free individual alphabet Flashcards is also provided along with the package.

Where To Buy Reading Head Start And The Cost?

The Reading Head Start can be accessed through purchasing the program at the official website readingheadstart.com of the company. Currently, due to lock down and pandemic situations they have provided a huge discounted lifetime offer as they acknowledge the responsibility of parents has been increased these days.

The program is available at three packages presently, such as;

Monthly : it is primarily available at $1 on trial then $37/mo is charged after the 3 days trial ends.

: it is primarily available at $1 on trial then $37/mo is charged after the 3 days trial ends. Flash Sale : lifetime unlimited access in just $197

: lifetime unlimited access in just $197 Most Popular: 1-year subscription at only $197 with a one-time payment.

Some worth considering features of the program are:

Certified

Designed by an experienced educator

Award-winning

Approved and appreciated by parents

Besides, in case of dissatisfaction with the program, you may claim a 365-day money-back guarantee. You would just have to communicate with the customer care service and they will oblige you in this regard.

Reading Head Start Reviews-Final Verdict:

Reading Head Start is an incredible program that is worthful to be used to expand reading skills in children. It involves the strategies, activities, and worksheets that enable learning and improves the intellectual ability of children.

It is a program that is equally important and assistive for kids, teachers, and parents as it provides insightful learnings essential to inculcate communication and social skills in children. Most importantly, it boosts their self-esteem that they can successfully learn how to read fluently.

