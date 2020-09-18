Applying for College? Here’s How to Estimate Your Chances of Getting Accepted

If you have successfully completed your high school courses, you’re probably considering applying for college. In this day in age, attending college or university is necessary to land your dream job and earn your desired salary.

Have you ever wondered what your odds of getting accepted into your dream college are? This question is something you’ll need to address as you narrow down your potential college options. While it’s essential to record your dream schools on the list, you’ll also need to identify those colleges with good odds of acceptance as a vital second step. If you’re interested in enrolling in college, these tips will help you calculate the likelihood of admission, so you don’t waste precious time and resources (i.e., college application fees).

Research potential colleges

Asking yourself ‘what colleges can I get into’? Most high school students will ask themselves this question at one point or another. The best way to answer this question is by conducting research and comparing the available college options.

As a first step, you’ll want to create a list of potential schools. Then, narrow down your options to a more reasonable number and rank them according to interest level. Having a substantial amount of information on a potential school can place you in a better position to make informed decisions during the college admissions process.

Examine the average GPA scores of current freshmen

Another great way to estimate your chances of admission is to research the average GPA and test scores of already-admitted students. By pinpointing the average GPA, you can more accurately determine your odds of getting accepted into your potential college.

If your test scores or GPA outshine those of the average applicant.or current freshman, your chances of acceptance are high. However, if your GPA and test scores fall below those of a recently-accepted student, your odds of admission may not be all that reassuring. If your GPA scores land within the average applicant’s scores, you’ll likely have a 50 percent chance of acceptance. You should consider these categories when researching your top choices.

Talk to the alumni of the school

Since the alumni have already undergone the admission process, they can give aspiring students like yourself valuable information that can help you assess your chances of acceptance. Similarly, these alumni can offer you insights into the college admission process and inform you of the level of competition you should expect.

Should you choose to apply at the university your family members attended, these alumni can guide you through the application process one-on-one and help you understand what exactly the admissions board considers before accepting new applicants.

Once you receive these critical insights, evaluate your test scores, and see how they measure up to your fellow applicants’ scores and current students’ scores. To determine if the college is a perfect fit, you should also account for your unique department interests. For example, if you’re an aspiring nurse, you’ll want to evaluate how competitive the nursing program is, especially if your GPA pales in comparison to other applicants.

If you have what the college wants in terms of extracurriculars, GPA, test scores, etc. it’s evident that you have high acceptance chances. If you don’t meet the admissions board’s qualifications, your odds of acceptance won’t be high.

Research the school’s acceptance rates

A college’s acceptance rate is one of the most significant indicators in determining your chances of acceptance into a specific school. Typically, you can calculate the acceptance rate by dividing the total number of admitted students by the overall number of applicants. Using this simple equation, you can determine whether a school has a high or low acceptance rate.

If a particular school has a low acceptance rate, it means that the college is highly selective and accepts a small number of applicants. Getting accepted into a school with a low acceptance rate can pose a challenge for recent high school graduates. The competition is fierce, meaning you’ll have to earn your spot in a program. Unfortunately, these colleges only accept the most qualified applicants in the nation, so don’t be discouraged in the face of rejection. To be accepted into these Ivy League institutions, you’ll need to present outstanding test scores and other non-academic achievements.

On the other hand, higher acceptance rates mean it is easier to gain acceptance into this institution. While these high-acceptance rate colleges might be open-enrollment, to receive scholarships and other financial aid, you’ll still need to have a compelling academic record and excel in non-academic activities. So, don’t slack off in your coursework simply because your top-choice college has a high acceptance rate.

Talk to your guidance counselor

Enrolling in college is a major milestone in anyone’s life, so you’ll want to consult with the right people before filling out applications. You may want to talk to your high school guidance counselor or teacher to simplify the selection process.

These guidance counselors are experienced professionals who can provide relevant and helpful information about college fairs, course selection, standardized tests, etc. They can also help address any concerns or questions that might be troubling you regarding waitlisting and possible majors. By meeting with guidance counselors, mentors, and alumni, you’ll feel well prepared and confident to undertake the next step.

Most importantly, don’t forget to ask your guidance counselor to write you a recommendation letter as they can help strengthen your applications. If you don’t have a close relationship with your high school counselor, you can contact a former teacher, a volunteer supervisor, or an employer.

Wrap-up

No aspiring college student wants to end up on the waitlist. With a polished resume, hours of logged volunteer service, and a competitive GPA, you’ll be sure to wow your college admissions board. Don’t underestimate your potential. Shoot for the stars, and apply for esteemed universities that will challenge you academically and professionally.