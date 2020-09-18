4 Gauge Review: Read This Before You Buy!

Bodybuilding is not just a sport; it is a way of life. There are many different motivations as to why a person decides to take up bodybuilding.

For instance, some people may want to start bodybuilding to compete professionally, to become stronger, to look better, to become more health-conscious, or simply to be better versions of themselves.

From meal planning to putting in the long hours of training in the gym, it is definitely hard work. Hence, it is important to protect the gains you worked so hard and look for a supplement that will maximize potential productivity the next time you hit the gym.

Pre-workouts are supplements that will provide you with ample energy to power through your most tortuous workout routines. A number of these formulas are out in the market, but which of these are actually well-researched and backed by science?

In this article, we will be learning about 4 Gauge and why it may be the supplement you need to achieve your fitness goals.

Who Should Use 4 Gauge?

If you want longer and supercharged training sessions without energy crashes, then you must try 4 Gauge. Loaded with smart caffeine (caffeine + L-theanine), this stimulates the body to push harder but in a more focused, controlled, and crash-free way.

This pre-workout is specially formulated to strengthen both the body and the mind, allowing you to work out harder than ever before.

This supplement also facilitates fast muscle recovery after intense pump workouts. With less muscle soreness, the risk of muscle damage is also decreased.

This product is for bodybuilders who want to get the most out of their workouts. 4 Gauge is meant to be taken continuously for eight weeks combined with disciplined training and proper diet for best results.

To keep the body sensitive to the beneficial effects of this supplement, it is recommended to take one week off from working out every two months. This also gives the body and mind plenty of time to rest and to get ‘in the zone’ for another series of heavy training for those massive muscle gains.

This supplement, developed and researched by fitness professionals, helps in tapping into your maximum potential. With increased intensity of workouts, the muscles are pushed to adapt to the change, allowing them to become stronger.

4 Gauge Review: Overview

4 Gauge pre-workout is a product of Roar Ambition, a sports nutrition company based in London. This company has a line of premium pre-workouts, fat burners, and testosterone boosters dedicated to helping fitness enthusiasts enhance their workout experience.

The manufacturers worked for hand in hand with professional nutritionists and formulators to create 4 Gauge. It took years of research and testing to come up with a formula that will deliver the most effective results in a completely natural and legal way.

This supplement is manufactured in cGMP and FDA certified facilities, and every ingredient used is of high-quality for safety. Fitness professionals performed years of hard research to ensure that the servings and safety of this pre-workout is the best – nothing more, nothing less.

4 Gauge is jam-packed with high-performing ingredients – each one of them aimed to provide you with a satisfying workout experience. It delivers excellent results while being completely natural. This supplement is constantly under laboratory testing to ensure that the formula is up-to-date and effective.

Pros & Cons

There is no such thing as a perfect product. Certainly, a potential customer mulls over the pros and cons several times before making a decision.

We want to lessen your burden and assist you in choosing the product that suits you the best by being completely honest. We made this list of 4 Gauge’s pros and cons for you.

Pros:

100% all-natural ingredients

Prepared in FDA and cGMP certified facilities

Backed by research

Each serving is just 5 calories

No unexplained ‘proprietary blend’; all ingredients and amounts are listed

Better brain to body connection

Increases focus

Higher energy levels

Extends stamina

Massive gains

Enhances cognition to boost motivation

Fast muscle recovery

Cons:

On the expensive side as compared to competitors

Comes in only one flavor

Exclusively available in 4 Gauge’s website

Ingredients

4 Gauge, as mentioned, is rendered from 100% natural ingredients. Now, let us examine these ingredients carefully and find out exactly what each of them does inside our bodies.

Caffeine anhydrous, the more potent version of regular caffeine, enhances performance during high-intensity workouts. Bodybuilders reportedly feel more energetic, focused, and alert after taking this supplement.

Caffeine also improves muscle strength and endurance, which means greater ability to continue working out over longer periods of time. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 150 mg of Caffeine Anhydrous.

L-theanine is a naturally occurring amino acid in tea leaves. On its own, L-theanine aids in relaxation and better cognition.

But when combined with caffeine, it facilitates focused attention during training and removes the “crash” brought by caffeine. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 200 mg of L-theanine.

Creatine monohydrate

Creatine, a popular supplement among bodybuilders, is known to improve physical performance and increase fat-free mass due to water retention.

It also aids in muscle recovery from exercise efforts, reducing the risk of injuries. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 1000 mg of Creatine monohydrate.

L-citrulline DL-malate

This amino acid derived from watermelons enhances muscle performance and relieves muscle fatigue.

L-citrulline DL-malate increases vasoactivity, enabling bodybuilders to do more repetitions of different exercise movements. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 6000 mg of L-citrulline DL-malate.

Beetroot extract causes elevated levels of nitric oxide in the body during workouts, which in turn improves exercise tolerance during high-intensity interval training.

It also helps in activating muscle fibers for a more productive workout session. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 300 mg of Red Beet.

Rhodiola Rosea, a popular herb in traditional medicine, is efficient in reducing physical and mental fatigue. It works together with the other ingredients in increasing physical performance and reducing tiredness.

This wonder herb even helps in alleviating depression symptoms to boost mood and positive attitude towards working out. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 100 mg of Rhodiola Rosea.

This amino acid provides beneficial effects to both our physical and mental health. It is a great motivation booster because it helps increase focus.

L-carnitine also reduces physical stress following resistance exercise. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 500 mg of Acetyl-L-Carnitine.

Coconut water facilitates rehydration following dehydration induced by exercise. It is reported that coconut water is as effective as a sports drink in terms of hydration post-workout, but with superior fluid tolerance. Two scoops of 4 Gauge (serving size) contains 300 mg of Coconut Water Powder.

How Does 4 Gauge Work?

Now that you know what the ingredients of 4 Gauge are, we will now tell you how this supplement changes the way we exercise. How does this supplement really work?

This 100% all-natural product is loaded with cognitive enhancers that increase concentration during workouts so you can last longer. The greater concentration you have, the greater time you have dedicated to muscle building.

4 Gauge’s smart formula also prevents the energy crashes you often feel when taking pre-workouts. Caffeine stimulates the body to pump harder, but L-theanine keeps the energy flow in check to avoid sudden drops in energy, which causes fatigue.

All the ingredients of this product work together to provide you with increased endurance and energy level so you can exert greater effort during workouts.

With this supplement’s nutrients and increased blood flow effect, bodybuilders will feel significantly less tired after training sessions. It also allows for more exercise repetitions due to increased endurance and stamina.

This pre-workout also facilitates fast muscle recovery. It reduces physical stress following strenuous activities by increasing nitric oxide levels in the body. Elevated levels of nitric oxide then increase blood flow, thus increasing nutrient delivery to the muscles.

Blood waste products that cause muscle fatigue are also excreted faster because of increased blood flow.

Post-workout rest is also affected by this supplement because of its L-theanine component. L-theanine, a well-known relaxant, improves sleep quality for a rewarding rest after pumping hard at the gym. Losing sleep, which is a common side effect of pre-workouts, is not a problem at all with 4 Gauge.

Benefits of Using 4 Gauge

Raw strength, strong focus, long-lasting energy, and intense muscle pumps; this is what ‘4 Gauge’ stands for. In this section, we will take a closer look at this 4-in-1 pre-workout formula and the benefits you will reap if you decide on trying this product.

Improved Body and Mind Connection

Bodybuilding requires not just physical abilities but also a solid positive mindset towards working out. With 4 Gauge’s effect of enhancing cognition, a stronger body to mind connection is formed, which boosts motivation.

It enables the bodybuilder to exert more effort while maintaining a positive disposition.

Safely Increases Fat-Free Muscle Mass

When paired with rigorous training and proper diet, this all-natural supplement can be highly effective in enhancing gains.

It is especially useful if you are in the bulking stage. 4 Gauge provides the body with extra fuel to boost muscle size, which will cause the body to look thicker and tighter.

This supplement will make muscles look fuller and lean. Soon enough, the results of your hard work will be evident, and your gains will be something to be proud of.

Extends Stamina

Greater stamina means greater endurance to handle muscular stress when doing intense workouts. This supplement generally boosts the energy level to match the required effort to execute the high-intensity exercise.

Having high stamina will enable bodybuilders to perform at a heightened rate while using less energy. It is important for workouts to last longer and be more productive.

Faster Muscle Recovery Time

Frequency and intensity of workouts are crucial to having peak physical fitness. However, rest is also essential to prevent severe injuries. 4 Gauge speeds up muscle recovery so muscles can quickly adjust after intense training.

Muscles cannot perform properly if they are fatigued. With this supplement, soreness is markedly reduced, and the bodybuilder can go back to exercising in no time.

Increased Strength

4 Gauge will fire up your central nervous system to do more than your usual exercise. It will enable you to lift more weights and increase repetitions of exercise routines. Over time, strength will be increased, and the body can push harder than it used to.

The time it takes to increase strength will also be distinctly decreased because of the faster recovery time effect of this supplement.

Side Effects of 4 Gauge

You must be thinking at this point that this product is too good to be true to have no side effects. We have analyzed different reviews, and it is true that it has no reported side effects.

In this section, we will discuss how 4 Gauge made it possible.

4 Gauge Is Produced From 100 % Natural Ingredients

The addition of artificial sweeteners and preservatives may cause counterproductive effects to a bodybuilder’s body, offsetting the positive effects of rigorous training. In 4 Gauge, this is not a problem because it is free of these chemicals.

The all-natural ingredients of this supplement have been meticulously selected so that everything will work synergistically. Bodybuilders can confidently use this supplement without fear of acquiring major health problems later.

Caffeine + L-Theanine Combo Prevents Energy Crashes

In regular pre-workouts that contain caffeine alone, there were some reported side effects: insomnia, diarrhea, increased blood pressure, and headaches. In 4-gauge, the presence of L-theanine helps keep these side effects at bay.

It can also be noted that the caffeine content of this supplement (150 mg) is only half the amount that many well-known brands have in their powders (300 mg). This further decreases the chance of developing adverse side effects.

Before trying out 4 gauge, you must be aware of the products that trigger an allergic reaction on your body. Check the ingredients list again to make sure that you are not allergic to any of them.

Some users shared that they mildly experienced the following:

Jitters

Upset stomach

Headache

These symptoms may be attributed to incorrect use of the supplement and incorrect dosage intake. The manufacturer’s instructions must be strictly followed for safety.

It is also likely that these side effects are experienced by newbies to pre-workout.

It is understandable that their bodies are not yet accustomed to taking supplements to increase training performance. If the body is given time to adjust, these mild symptoms will have a slim chance of recurring.

Who Should Refrain from 4 Gauge?

Generally, the chances of experiencing side effects with 4 Gauge is slim to none. This supplement is safe and side effect free. But this product is not for everyone.

We made this list to show you who should refrain from taking 4 Gauge, and why they should do so.

This supplement must not be taken by those who have underlying medical conditions. It is best to consult a physician first before starting to take any supplements. It is to ensure that the supplement will not aggravate the existing medical problem.

Individuals under the age of 18 are not recommended to take this product. 4 Gauge is not specially formulated for the intake of this age group; thus, the formula may be too potent and may cause harm.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women must refrain from taking this supplement as well. 4 Gauge is not specially formulated for this demographic, and it may cause harm to both the mother and child.

Anyone who has allergic reactions triggered by any of the ingredients listed must not take 4 Gauge. A consult with the medical doctor must be done first before starting to take any supplement. The doctor will give the go signal that guarantees the product’s safety for your use.

Dosage & Tips to Start

The instructions in taking 4 Gauge are quite straightforward—mix one serving of the product (two scoops) with water or flavored juice. The supplement is best taken 25-30 minutes before the start of the workout for optimal results.

It is highly recommended that 4 Gauge is paired with disciplined training and a proper diet to achieve peak physical fitness.

Also, do not take this supplement on an empty stomach to eliminate the possibility of side effects. If you are worried that eating a meal before a workout will reduce its potency, just choose to eat a light snack, which is low in fiber.

Rest days are as important as training days. Bodybuilders must delegate enough time for rest for full muscle recovery. 4 Gauge is best taken every day with intense workouts for two months, then followed by a rest period of one week.

Where to Buy 4 Gauge and Guarantees?

It is advisable to buy 4 Gauge from its official website to guarantee the authenticity of the product. An upside of buying from their website is you have access to their great deals and packages. Their site is also easy to navigate and very professional-looking.

4 Gauge grants free shipping worldwide upon purchase of three or more bottles. As for returns, the manufacturers guarantee a hassle-free transaction if the items are unopened. The company will send an address for the return of unwanted items.

Conclusion

With the market being saturated with unproven claims, we think that 4 Gauge is a refreshing product to try. This supplement provided us with actual scientific data to support their claims.

This supplement gives a ‘clean’ boost of energy levels because it is crash-free. 4 Gauge, combined with intense workouts and motivation, will help you get your desired results.

4 Gauge is loaded with tons of health benefits while being side effect free, and we believe that it will be a mistake if you do not give this a go.