Let’s Work Fort Bend-Fort Bend County Virtual Job Fair

Fort Bend County, in partnership with the Texas Workforce Solutions, will be hosting a Virtual Job Fair to help Fort Bend County workforce find employment and continue its economic resiliency.

The County has seen a rise in unemployment by 9.5 percent from February to April of this year. While some businesses have closed its doors, many industries that have seen an uptick in demand requiring added personnel to do the job.

Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant has continuously kept his finger on the pulse and has always sought out collaborative efforts to help the community. “Let’s Work Fort Bend” is a campaign to utilize the new recruitment landscape to help the workforce find opportunities and for employers to find the right candidate. A virtual job fair enables a job seeker to register and participate using a mobile or desktop device. Participants are able to see all employers in their virtual booths, apply directly to positions posted, and can ask questions from the employers via chat.

“Fort Bend County is dedicated to helping the community at large during this time when everyone has witnessed the impact brought on by the pandemic in some form or another, and I am always looking for opportunities to see how we can get through this together. I am excited that we are still able to find employers in our County and surrounding areas in great need of good individuals to hire,” stated DeMerchant.

The Fort Bend County Virtual Job Fair will be held on Wednesday, September 23rd to Friday, September 25th 10 am- 2 pm. Employers will have the opportunity to conduct live interviews on the 23rd through their digital booths from 10 am- 2 pm. The virtual booths will be kept open until the 25th allowing companies to present themselves to attract talent.

Employers can register at https://wrksolutions.getyourbooth.com/

Job seekers can register at https://wrksolutions2.easyvirtualfair.com/