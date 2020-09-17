Green Malay Kratom: Effects, Dosage & More

Kratom is a rare plant native to SouthEast Asia. The leaves of the Kratom tree are used since time immemorial for its medicinal prowess in dealing with conditions such as boosting energy, relieving pain, stimulating the immune system, improving mood assisting with opiate addiction issues among others.

With improved research, science, and technology, more and more benefits of Kratom are getting discovered and this has increased the scope of its application as far as treating a variety of ailments and conditions are concerned.

Green Malay Kratom Overview

Several strains of the kratom tree exist, leading to different strains of the kratom powder or capsule.

Each of the strains offers subtly different benefits. The green Malay kratom is one of the most preferred strains due to its ability to deal with a variety of conditions and with minimal side effects.

The green Malay kratom tree is found in plenty in the lush jungles and forests of South East Asia, in Malaysia.

Its physical appearance is like that of a coffee tree. You won’t see it producing berries, but the evergreen leaves give it a high position in the list of medicinal plants.

The name comes from the fact that the leaves of this kratom contain green veins – the major differentiating factor from the red and the white-veined strains.

When compared to the other strains, the green Malay kratom is believed to milder, hence, it doesn’t portray the kind of side effects witnessed in most of the other strains.

Due to its milder tendencies, some tend to believe that it is the least effective of all the kratom family. This is not entirely true, and as you shall see in this review, it is one of the most preferred strains in the entire kratom family.

Common strains of Green kratom

Green kratom is available in a variety of strains, and though the strains tend to share similar characteristics, they may differ in efficacy.

This is primarily due to the variation in the regions where they grow as well as their predominant nutrients in their respective sites of growth.

Apart from the green Malay strain, here are some of the other common strain of green kratom-:

Green Bali Kratom

Bali is usually seen as one of the best places to start your adventure of kratom.

The strain from Bali is known to blend perfectly with others such as the red and white Bali strains, making it easy to make blends and mixtures with higher and better potencies.

The green Bali kratom is mostly regarded as a milder kratom, though it still has enviable potency.

This strain of kratom is best known for its relaxing aroma, and it is one of the best varieties you will ever have if you want a great afternoon pick me up or a burst of energy to help you finish your day in style.

Green Indo Kratom

This strain of green kratom is from Indonesia and its most distinguishing feature is its relatively high concentration of 7-hydroxymitragynine compared to strains such as the red kratom and white kratom from the region.

It is usually viewed as the best alternative for those interested in the potency of the red vein kratom, but don’t want the stronger aromas associated with the red strains.

Generally, the green indo kratom is considered as one of the better-tasting kratom strains given that it is less bitter. You can easily add it to your tea without bothering about adding additional sweeteners.

If you want the perfect kratom strain that will hand you a balanced boost of daily motivation, then this is one of the best strains you will have in the markets presently.

Green Thai Kratom

Though kratom is synonymous with Indonesia, many people believe that Green Thai Kratom is the only kratom strain people should consider.

The passion for this kratom is from the fact that Thailand is one of the best producers of green kratom.

The country has well-established farming and processing industries that have helped to produce some of the best kratom strains in the region.

Green Thai kratom is well-known for its relaxing aromas, and it is always a good point for anyone who is just getting started with their kratom journeys.

Green Maeng Da Kratom

Think of Maeng Da Kratom as an upgrade of green Thai Kratom. This is because it contains all the features and characteristics of green Thai kratom, but it is specially grown and matured to offer the maximum potency of the active substances in Kratom.

It has a somewhat overpowering aroma, but it is very strong and for this reason, most users prefer to forgo the effects of the aroma and instead tap into the strength of the kratom.

This is not a recommended strain if you are just getting started, but if you think of yourself as an experienced user, then this is a great upgrade and a nice chance for you to get more from kratom.

Green Sunda Kratom

Green Sunda Kratom is grown, nurtured and matured in the Sunda Island archipelago of Indonesia.

This green vein kratom is well known for its purity and sweetness, and for many new users who getting started with using kratom, it is always an ideal choice for both morning and afternoon pick-me-ups.

Green Borneo Kratom

Green Borneo Kratom is a very close relative of coffee, and they offer nearly similar benefits of boosting your body’s energy and stimulating your brain.

However, this kratom strain provides more than your normal dose of caffeine.

With it, you can expect stable metabolic rates owing to faster and steady digestion, reduced constipation levels, and effective removal of body toxins.

Benefits of Green Malay Kratom

The popularity of green kratom is as a result of its numerous benefits. In fact, a good number of people in the know think of kratom as the next cannabis industry.

To fully understand why this is the case, below is an overview of some of the top green kratom benefits-:

It is an effective pain reliever

Various reasons cause different kinds of pains in the body. Some of the common causes of bodily pains include injuries, infections, and medical conditions such as cancer and arthritis.

Green kratom contains alkaloids that are clinically proven to help with pain relief. For this reason, green kratom is a powerful ally when dealing with both mild and chronic pain.

It is a powerful antidepressant

Millions of people across the globe suffer from depression, and according to the World Health Organization, depression is one of the life-threatening conditions.

Various factors cause this condition, but it usually occurs as a result of brain disturbance or when one experiences a continued state of stress for a long time.

For the majority of the people, the onset of depression is usually a state of stress that is never addressed and is left to grow for a while.

Not all types of kratom will deal with depression. The green kratom strain is one of the best strains when it comes to treating depression.

The reason for this is because this particular strain has very great calming and soothing effects on the mind.

It helps to boost the body’s energy

If your occupation requires you to maintain high levels of energy and mental focus, then you can always turn towards green kratom to help you stay at your peak at all times.

Green kratom contains alkaloids that enhance the production and release of body energy.

In addition to helping you stay energetic throughout the day, green kratom will also help you improve your focus and mental alertness so that you can remain productive throughout work.

Due to these effects, it is recommended that you don’t take kratom at night unless you have a night duty because it will help you stay awake most of the time and ruin your sleep.

Green kratom offers relaxation effects

Improving mood, relaxing, and dealing with the states of stress and depression are some of the reasons why some people resort to using green Malay kratom.

Kratom is a popular ingredient used in formulating a variety of mood enhancers and muscle relaxants. This is because of its ability to influence the brain and cause it to calm down, leading to overall body relaxation.

Forms of green kratom

Just like other types of kratom, green Malay kratom is also available in a variety of forms.

Their availability in various forms makes them versatile enough for users to choose the forms they feel most comfortable with.

Some of the common kratom forms include-:

Powder Form

This is one of the most common forms of green Malay kratom. It’s a highly potent form since all it entails is the fine crushing of the green kratom leaves till they become a fine powder.

This form allows users to take the kratom in a variety of ways, with the most popular approaches including mixing the powder with beverages or favorite drinks, smoking the powders, and adding it to food.

Since this is the most common type of kratom, and it doesn’t undergo any additional processing of special packaging, it is relatively affordable compared to other types of kratom.

Green Thai Kratom Leaves

In places such as Thailand, Indonesia, and other southeast Asian countries where we find kratom, it is a common habit to find people chewing the fresh leaves of kratom.

This is considered a highly potent form because it delivers all the active ingredients right from the leaves to your system.

Currently, vendors import the leaves and preserve them to sell them to customers in other countries while still fresh.

Green Thai Kratom Capsules

Some people may not like the idea of chewing the kratom leaves or taking it in the powder form because of its taste, though the green strain has a more tolerable taste.

If you belong to this category, then the best form for you is the green kratom capsules.

The formulation of the capsules is done carefully to ensure that you get the right dosage and maximum benefits.

Unlike the powder form or the leaf forms, capsules are relatively easier to use because they come with the exact amounts of the alkaloids that you should take.

With it you have no chances of overdosing or under-dosing which may make you not enjoy the full potential of kratom.

Liquid extract

Green kratom is also available in the form of liquid extracts.

The liquid is carefully extracted from the plant and then processed to ensure the right concentration of all the alkaloids so that it can grant all the desired health benefits.

One beautiful thing about the liquid extracts is that they also come flavored so that you don’t have to worry about the taste or the aroma.

Green kratom tinctures

Some people may prefer to have kratom in very concentrated forms, and this is where the use of tincture comes into play.

In this form, you get green kratom with very high concentration. This is not a recommended form, however, especially if you are just getting started.

It is recommended for users who no longer see any significant changes even when they take large amounts of kratom.

Green Kratom Dosage

The recommended dosage for green kratom will always vary based on a number of factors such as the specific user, their weight, size, and tolerance.

For most users of average size, however, the recommended dosage is anywhere between two and three grams.

For the newbies, a good starting dose is about 1.5mg to give the body enough time to get accustomed to the green kratom gradually and slowly.

The effects get more pronounced when you take it on an empty stomach.

It’s important to note that green kratom comes with great sedative effects when taken in higher doses.

At lower doses, however, green kratom has more enjoyable stimulating effects. If you intend to use it as a painkiller, then you should take approximately 5.5mg for a start.

You can always increase the dosage if your current intake doesn’t help you with pain relief.

It is also important to remember that the regular consumption of green kratom can lead to a higher tolerance.

With time, it may lead to functional immunity. This may imply that you now take it in very large quantities which might amount to abuse.

Therefore, start with a low dosage, and increase gradually, but you should be able to tell when you begin to use a lot of it.

If you become intolerant to it, then it’s wise to seek other alternatives instead of increasing the quantity you currently take.

How to buy the Best Green Kratom

Many vendors purport to sell the best green kratom, but stay cautious about where you get your kratom from.

Not all vendors are reputable, and it is imperative that you do due diligence to ensure that the vendor you get the green Malay kratom from is legit.

Here are some of the factors to watch out for when shopping for green Malay kratom-:

Check the reputation of the site

Assuming you purchase the green Malay kratom online, you will most likely order from a vendor’s website. Before you place the order, check to see if the website is a reputable one that you can trust. Check out to see if the website has contact information and a physical address. If they don’t have contact information or a physical address, then their reputation is under doubt.

Compare prices – don’t buy from the first store you land on. Take time and research on the prices. This is how you get the best prices, while also discovering some nice deals that might make you spend less but get more green Malay kratom in the long run.

Reliable customer support

Good vendors will offer great customer support. You will easily reach them on the phone, email, or via chat on the website. The last thing you want is to make your order and then have no one respond to you when you ask about updates on your order.

Customer satisfaction rate

You also don’t want to get your green Malay kratom from a vendor with very poor ratings or reviews from past customers. Always ensure that you check on the ratings so that you have a glimpse of what to expect with your dealings with such a customer. If you don’t review through past customers, then you don’t have to get your kratom from them.

Hopefully, this review gives you all you need to know about green Malay kratom. If you are a beginner, then just remember that you need to start with very low doses and give your body time to adjust