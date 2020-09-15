Judge Hidalgo, Harris County Commissioners Court Declares September Child Cancer Awareness Month

Harris County, Texas – September 15, 2020, Judge Hidalgo today announced that Harris County Commissioners Court has passed a resolution recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The resolution was passed unanimously by all five members of the court.

“There are few things more heartbreaking than losing a child to terminal disease,” said Judge Hidalgo. “As one of the leading causes of death in our county, we’ve all been touched in some way or another by cancer. But we must also recognize that not all cancers are the same, and that childhood cancer requires its own investment, research, and treatments. Let’s stand together this September to raise public awareness about this devastating disease and march toward saving young lives.”

According to the National Cancer Institute, childhood cancers and associated treatments require unique research needs and funding. Each year, over 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States, with approximately 40,000 on active treatment at any given time. Additionally, the overall incidence of childhood cancers have increased by 24% over the past 40 years. The resolution acknowledges the need for increased awareness and funding for research and treatment of childhood cancer.