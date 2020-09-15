AG Paxton: Texas Supreme Court Stops Harris County Clerk from Sending Millions of Unsolicited Mail-In Ballot Applications

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton today lauded the Texas Supreme Court for preventing Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins from sending over two million unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to all registered voters in Harris County. The court entered its order in response to a filing made earlier today by Attorney General Paxton on behalf of the State of Texas seeking emergency relief to prevent Hollins from sending the applications before the State’s lawsuit against Hollins is resolved.

“I strongly commend the Texas Supreme Court for stopping the Harris County Clerk from sending millions of mail-in ballot applications, which would create voter confusion and jeopardize the integrity and security of our elections,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The Harris County Clerk knowingly chose to violate Texas election law and undermine election security. I thank the court for preventing the clerk from proceeding with his unlawful plans while this case continues.”

Read a copy of the order here.