Whenever you’re going on a camping trip, it’s important to make provisions for where you will sleep or just lay down and relax.

There are sleeping bags and inflatable beds for camping exercises, but there are also hammocks.

Choosing to purchase a hammock for camping might mean that you don’t need any extra weights on the trip – probably a hiking-based camping experience or backpacking. Either way, there are various stores that can provide you with a hammock of your choice.

However, Chester from 99camping.com will show you how to make a camping hammock while saving some money in the process.

Making Your Own Camping Hammock

If you want to cut down on your camping expenses, you can try saving some by making your own hammock.

The process is quick and straightforward. There are certain individuals who might prefer to purchase a ready-made hammock, but they can’t find one that comfortably matches their height.

Such people would benefit greatly from learning how to make a camping hammock. Whatever your reason is for choosing to learn this process, you’ll have some fun while doing so.

Get the Shape Right

The first step is getting the right shape out of your material for the hammock. You should aim at achieving a diamond-like shape.

You must take note of the width, and length as you cut the material. Based on your personal profile, you can cut the shape to be as big as needed. However, always make sure that the width is half the length – for example; 8ft length / 4ft width.

Cut a Few Holes

Next step is cutting holes into the edges. The holes should be just wide enough for the ropes to fit in – don’t make them too wide or too close to the edges.

Use Ropes

A pair of equal-length ropes are needed. Each should be up to 6ft in length. Using a heavy-duty carabiner (preferably), or just the bare ropes, attach the ropes to the holes in the hammock.

How to Hang Your Hammock

It’s important for you to learn how to hang your hammock, if you don’t want to waste time while trying to set it up at camp.

The first step is to find a great location to hang the hammock. It’s important that you find two trees, or strong upright posts, that aren’t too close or too far from each other. The minimum recommended distance is 15ft.

Before hanging your hammock, you must inspect both trees to see if they are strong enough to hold your weight. Also, try to make sure you won’t be pestering the natural inhabitants of the trees.

The next step is attaching the tent ropes to the trees. With some carabiner, for a stronger attachment, and tree straps, you can comfortably secure the hammock between both trees.

The tree straps should be at a significant level above the ground, which will ensure that your hammock doesn’t hang too low. Tightly loop and secure the tree straps around the tree – loop the strap once around tree and once around itself.

The tree straps should be positioned at 30⁰ to floor level – with the hooks free to dangle downwards. Remember that your hammock shouldn’t hand too low to the ground; a 19-inch elevation would be great. Firmly attach the ropes from the hammock’s ends to the tree straps. You can always make little adjustments to make sure that the hammock is positioned perfectly to suit you.

One last detail to consider is how taut the hammock is. The hammock is best enjoyed when there’s a little room for it to slightly hang low. This will relax the strain on the ropes and hammock’s material. A little sag in the hammock makes it more comfortable to relax in.

Getting Hammocks with You When Backpacking

Hammocks aren’t as luxurious as tents for camping, but there are some instances where they are the best option. One of such instances is when you’re backpacking.

Backpacking doesn’t allow for excessive luggage and weights. Instead, you’d want to have a lighter backpack with mostly the important gear and materials inside.

Hammocks are naturally light-weight and are also easier to set up than tents. You wouldn’t need as much materials or space to set up your hammock when compared to a tent. In case you’re worried about being exposed to insects or rainfall in the hammock, you can always get a bug net, rainfly, or hammock tarp.

It’s also advisable for you to swap your conventional sleeping bag (which would serve you well in a tent) for a top quilt. These extremely light-weight quilts are capable of keeping you warm while relaxing in your hammock.

In order to keep off rainwater, you should bring a hammock tarp along. These tarps can be used to cover your hammock effectively from natural elements.

To also protect yourself from notorious insects, you should get a bug net. Hang your bug net over the hammock in such a way that it covers the entire hammock space down to the ground.

Final Thoughts

If you want to do backpack camping, you cannot afford to carry excess luggage and heavy-weight equipment. Hammocks are lighter and easier to fit into your backpack than tents. They are also easier to set up.

There are a couple of other accessories that you should purchase along with the hammock. These include bug nets for protection against insects, hammock tarps or rainfly to keep the rainwater away. You should also get a top quilt instead of a sleeping bag; top quilts are lighter and easier to fit into your backpack.

For those who want to cut down on their camping expenses or those who need a custom-sized hammock to fit their personal profile, a DIY camping hammock will serve you greatly.