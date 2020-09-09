Nerve Control 911 Reviews: Does it Work?

Millions suffer from chronic nerve pain and nerve damage every single day. Anyone that has the misfortune of being one of these people knows that it’s not fun in any way.

There are a lot of causes of these issues that cannot always be helped. Sometimes, it’s just old age settling in and taking over the body. It can sometimes be due to an injury, and there is nothing that can really fix it.

No matter what the cause is, the fact is still the same. No one wants to be in constant pain because their nerves don’t want to cooperate.

Fortunately, there are medicines and supplements available that can help to curb the pain, and maybe even work to repair the damage. Why continue to live in pain when there are solutions out there to help?

One such supplement is a pill called Nerve Control 911. This all-natural supplement is what we will be reviewing in this article and whether or not we think it is a probable solution.

Nerve Control 911 Review: Brand Overview

Nerve Control 911 is made by a company known as PhytAge Laboratories. What makes this supplement different from most others on the market is that it is made with ingredients straight from mother nature rather than man-made.

Years of research went into the formula to make a supplement that could have to relieve chronic nerve pain safely and naturally. That research has led to Nerve Control 911.

Not only will you be unlikely to experience any side effects while using this solution, but PhytAge Labs claims you will witness a number of benefits.

Some of the benefits you can expect while using Nerve Control 911 include:

Lessened pain

Improved body muscles

Improved vision

Better control over movement and reflexes

Curbs insomnia

Balances blood pressure

Helps lower anxiety

Not only will you be gifted with these benefits, but Nerve Control 911 claims to be a long-term solution. Many medications will only temporarily relieve pain, but once they wear off, it’s as if you hadn’t taken them at all.

All of the ingredients that go into the formula for this solution are clinically tested to ensure their value for this supplement and that they will do what they are supposed to.

Nerve Control 911 is produced in a GMP-approved facility to ensure the quality and safety of this product. Each and every single ingredient is also tested to ensure they are safe to be consumed.

Pros & Cons

Researching a product before taking it means getting to know its pros and cons to know if what you are taking is the real deal. Thus, we have compiled this list of pros and cons for Nerve Control 911 to help you in your research.

Pros :

All-natural ingredients

Long-term, possibly permanent solution

No side effects

Obvious results in as little as 30 days

Improves coordination

Improves mental health

Prevents numbness

Improves overall health

Cons:

Can only be purchased on the official website

The list of pros just seems to go on and on when it comes to this product, but there isn’t much that can be said as a con for it. It is limited to where you can purchase it, but that’s really about it.

Nerve Control 911 Ingredients

Nerve Control 911 is comprised of 5 main ingredients. In this section, we’re going to go over each of the ingredients and how they work to help with chronic nerve pain and damage.

Passionflower Herb Powder (145mg): This is one of the key ingredients in Nerve Control 911. Passionflower is known to help with nerve pain and nervous tension.

Not only that, but it is also known to help relieve anxiety and depression. So not only will it help your body to feel better, but Passionflower will help improve your mood as well.

Corydalis Powder (100mg): This is an anti-inflammatory that helps relieve neuropathic pain and repairs nerve damage. It is an important ingredient to this supplement as it’s part of what leads to it being a more long-term solution.

Corydalis contains DHC, which works as a mild tranquilizer. It works to relax the muscles and calm your limbs in a way that you won’t become addicted.

Prickly Pear Extract (50mg): This plant is known for having a variety of health benefits. It works to relieve hypertension and strengthen the immune system, amongst other things.

As for the way it helps with Nerve Control 911 is that it’s another anti-inflammatory. Not unlike the Corydalis powder, it also works to restore nerve tissue damage.

California Poppy Seed (45mg): This flower is commonly used in supplements and medicines because of its healing properties. It helps in this particular case because of how it heals nerve pain and helps with any problems in the blood vessels.

It soothes the inflammation in muscles and joints, meaning it helps to rid all those annoying pains in your hands, feet, and digits. This ingredient also works to get rid of insomnia and improve your overall mood.

Marshmallow Root (110mg): Marshmallow root is the ingredient Nerve Control 911 boasts that it contains. It contains a high percentage of a gelatinous substance known as “mucilage.”

The purpose of mucilage in this supplement is that it helps to soothe and moisten the body’s internal organs. By doing this, it fights inflammation and improves the respiratory, digestive, and urinary systems.

How Does Nerve Control 911 Work?

Nerve Control 911 has a lot of things that it does to the body, and it’s all thanks to the ingredients that were specifically picked for it. As previously mentioned, years of research went into making this formula, and it definitely shows.

The obvious way in which it works is by reducing inflammation in the body, thus also working to help calm the nervous system. But this is just temporary relief that you can get from any medication?

So, what really makes Nerve Control 911 different, and how can it be a permanent solution?

Nerve Control 911 works to block pain pathways within the body caused by enzymes that are responsible for sending signals of neuropathic pain. In total, there are seven pain pathways.

The enzymes that control these seven pathways are normally dormant until something activates them. This can happen by injury, aging, or even excessive exposure to blue lights on devices such as cell phones.

These enzymes are:

COX-2

PGE-2

5-Lox

TNF-Alpha

iNOS

RNS

NF kappa B

By shutting down these pathways, you experience little to no pain. This is also how Nerve Control 911 works to become a long-term, permanent solution rather than one that only works from pill to pill.

Benefits of Using Nerve Control 911

As what’s been mentioned so far, there are a lot of benefits that come with using Nerve Control 911. But let’s take a moment to break down the core benefits of using this supplement and how it can work to change your life.

More Than Just Pain Relief

The benefit that comes with using Nerve Control 911 is that it doesn’t just relieve chronic nerve pain: it helps to completely obliterate it. If you’ve been suffering from this pain, then you’re sure to know just how amazing this could be.

With Nerve Control 911, you can get a part of your life back that you never thought you’d ever see again. Being able to move freely without feeling like you are crippled.

Overall Happiness

Nerve Control 911 not only cures the pain in your joints, but it helps to lower anxiety, stress, and depression. You’ll have a bigger and more real smile on your face as you walk around pain-free, and not just because you’re no longer in pain.

No More Insomnia

Some of the ingredients in Nerve Control 911 work to curb your insomnia. It means that if you have trouble sleeping either due to pain or just a lack of being able to, this supplement will help you get rid of those troubles.

These three benefits are all worth it in themselves if you ask us. Permanent pain relief, improved mood, and more sleep? What more can you ask for?

Improved Motor Skills

Many that suffer from these conditions also find that their motor skills are also often compromised. Nerve Control 911 can help with that and improve your ability to move around without random falls.

This also goes for your coordination. You will be able to focus better, have increased agility, and your energy levels will be enhanced compared to what they were before taking this supplement.

All-Natural Ingredients

This is the biggest plus to Nerve Control 911, and we think it’s worth mentioning again. The ingredients in this supplement are not man-made and come straight from mother nature.

No chemicals, no toxins, and no side effects.

No Major Side Effects

Speaking of the no side effects, that’s where another benefit comes into play. If you have chronic nerve pain, you have probably been taking prescriptions and medications for years.

In doing so, you are more than aware of the side effects that can come with these medications. Anxiety, nausea, and headaches, just to name a few. With Nerve Control 911, you won’t experience any of these.

Possible Side Effects

True, the chances of not experiencing any side effects are incredibly slim but does that mean it is 100% foolproof for everybody. In this section, we are going to go over some of the effects you may witness and why.

Allergic Reactions

There are people out there who are allergic to many things that are supposed to be healthy. It’s not something that can be helped, so those that have allergies need to be careful with what they consume.

If you are one of these types of people that have a long list or history of allergies, consult with your physician before taking this supplement. If they approve it and you have a reaction, stop taking the supplement immediately and call your doctor.

Medical Problems

If you have an existing medical problem, which is often the case with chronic nerve pain, consult with your doctor before taking this supplement. You want to make sure the supplement does not harm you in any way.

Though it is unlikely that you would witness any effects due to the ingredients, it’s always best to be safe rather than sorry.

Medications

This goes along the same lines as having a previous medical problem. If you are taking any existing medications, and have no plans in stopping them, consult with your doctor first.

Some of the ingredients in this supplement may react negatively with some medications by making them not work or causing an adverse reaction. Make sure this will not be the case before you take Nerve Control 911.

Who Should Use Nerve Control 911?

As mentioned above, there are many different reasons why a person suffers from chronic nerve pain. The main cause is damage that has been done to your nerves for one reason or another.

Some of these reasons include:

A range of diseases such as something common like arthritis to the more rare multiple sclerosis.

Injuries that have damaged your nervous system, especially those in the spine and hips.

Having lost a limb due to any reason (aka phantom limb syndrome).

Infections that affected the nerves, such as shingles.

Those are the four main causes, but nerve pain can come from other sources as well. Carpal tunnel syndrome, thyroid problems, and vitamin B deficiency can all cause this problem.

Nerve Control 911 is sought out by those who suffer from chronic nerve pain. If you are one of the millions in pain on a daily basis because of this condition, then this may be what you are looking for.

Unlike prescribed medications that you get from your doctor, Nerve Control 911 is made with only natural ingredients in mind. It means the chances of suffering from any side effects due to these pills are slim to none.

Who Should Refrain from Nerve Control 911?

The list is short on who should refrain from taking Nerve Control 911 as it is safe for most everyone to use. However, the fact is that Nerve Control 911 is not for everyone.

The list of people who should refrain from Nerve Control 911 consists of:

Children under the age of 18

Pregnant women

Breastfeeding mothers

Furthermore, consult with your doctor first before taking this supplement if you have any of the following:

A long history of allergies

Pre-existing medical problems

Pre-existing medications

If you have any concerns at all about taking this supplement, feel free to consult with your doctor first. Even though it is safe to use with natural ingredients, it is always best to start it with a sound mind.

Dosage & Tips to Start

The recommended dosage for Nerve Control 911 is to take 2 capsules every day if using it as a supplement. This amount may change based on your doctor’s orders and how it may affect you.

Before taking Nerve Control 911, you will want to ensure that it is safe for you to take through any problems you may already have. It is incredibly important as it pertains to your overall health and safety.

Every person and their bodies have different chemistry, so the amount of time it may take before you experience results may be different than anyone else.

PhytAge Labs recommends taking Nerve Control 911 for the complete 90-day trial before deciding it’s not working for you.

Where to Buy Nerve Control 911 and Guarantees?

Nerve Control 911 is only available on the official website. You should always refrain from buying products such as these from third-party websites like Amazon.

It is the only way to ensure that you are buying the actual product and not something someone is reselling as it.

Nerve Control 911 offers a fantastic 90-day moneyback guarantee. If you are not satisfied with this product by the end of 90 days, then you get your money back, with no questions asked.

The current prices on Nerve Control 911 are:

1 bottle for $69.95

2 bottles for $119.90

4 bottles for $199.80

6 bottles for $239.70

Furthermore, if you decide to join the membership provided by PhytAge Labs, you will get an additional 10% off on all orders from then on.

Nerve Control 911 Reviews: Conclusion

Based on the facts we have on our research from the ingredients being all-natural and made to control nerve pain, to the amazing 90-day moneyback guarantee, we think Nerve Control 911 is a great product to try.

By using Nerve Control 911, you can get the relief you are desperately seeking the possibility of it being permanent. All while feeling overall happier due to the mood balancers within the carefully researched ingredients.

And if it doesn’t do what you were hoping it would, then simply contact PhytAge Labs within 90 days of your receipt and get a refund with no questions asked. In the end, you have nothing to lose except for that chronic nerve pain.