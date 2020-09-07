All HCPH Test Sites are Closed on Monday, Labor Day

Starting Tuesday, New Locations for most HCPH Test Sites

All Harris County Public Health COVID-19 Testing Sites are closed Labor Day, Monday, September 7th. Starting Tuesday, there will be 7 new mobile locations and the stationary site that was at Pridgeon Stadium has moved to Aldine. Testing is now faster, it’s still FREE and you get your test results back quickly, in 2-5 days.

If you were around people you don’t live with this Labor Day weekend, you should get tested, but not immediately. Wait 5-6 days. Even if you have COVID-19, getting tested too soon will likely give you a negative result because you don’t have enough virus in your nose for the test to detect. While waiting to get tested, since you may be infected, avoid other people, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions. Even if you don’t have symptoms, if you are infected, you are contagious. If you didn’t have contact with others this weekend but are concerned you may have COVID-19 from previous exposure, get tested as soon as possible.

Children can be tested at mobile sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575. Keep your authorization code to be tested.

Mobile locations for September 8-September 12, Tuesday-Saturday

Thompson Elementary School 12470 Walters Rd, Houston, TX 77014

Macroplaza Mall 171 Pasadena Town Square Mall, Pasadena, TX 77560

Pin Oak Middle School 4601 Glenmont St, Bellaire, TX 77401

Klein Multipurpose Center 7500 Farm to Market 2920, Klein, TX 77379

Cathedral St. Matthew 9101 Airline Dr., Houston, TX 77037

These two mobile locations are open specific days:

Dueitt Middle School Tue, Sept. 8 only1 Eagle Crossing, Spring, TX 77373

Planet Ford Stadium Wed-Sat, Sept. 9-12 23802 Cypresswood Dr, Spring, TX 77373

There is a new stationary site at the M.O. Campbell Education Center in Aldine. Children of any age can be tested at this site. Hours this week, Tuesday-Saturday, are 6am-1pm. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575.