Katy ISD Offers Meals  Continuing in Virtual Instruction  

Monday, September 7 is a holiday, but Katy Independent School District Nutrition & Food Service employees will be hard at work distributing meals, breakfast and lunch, to Katy Virtual Academy (KVA) students, who are continuing their studies online. The District has made it a priority to ensure that students receiving virtual instruction from home still have nutritious meals available to stay healthy. Meals will need to be picked up a day prior to their intended use, and are packaged to be heated and consumed the following day. Distribution will take place Monday through Friday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Morton Ranch High School

Mayde Creek High School

Cinco Ranch High School

Seven Lakes High School

“In order to ensure that there are enough meals prepared for our Katy ISD KVA students, we require parents and/or students to place their order in advance,” said Executive Director Donna Pittenger of the Katy ISD Nutrition & Food Service Department. “Orders for daily pick-up can be placed up to a week in advance or no later than 10:30 a.m. the day of pick-up,” added Pittenger.

Preordering meals is encouraged through the School Café website. When ordering, parents/students can choose any location serving KVA meals. The system will provide an order confirmation receipt with a summary of the information provided during the ordering process. An electronic copy of this receipt can be displayed during the time of pick-up, to expedite the process. Ordering is quick and simple by following the School Café Ordering Quick Guide attached to this release. Student ID or current proof of enrollment is needed for meal service.

All meals will be served in a “Grab and Go” format at the designated schools curbside location, and the cost is based on the student’s eligibility (free, reduced or full pay).

Breakfast: $1.25 ($.30 reduced price)

Elementary Lunch: $2.25 ($.40 reduced price)

Secondary Lunch: $2.75 ($.40 reduced price)

Cashless payment is encouraged on the Katy ISD Pay N’ Go application. Visit the Smart Restart website for additional information.