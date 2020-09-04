Hurricane Laura drive shows an outpouring of support from Katy, Sugar Land and Houston residents for our “neighbors” in Louisiana. The damage left behind by Hurricane Laura’s 150 MPH wind resulted in several billion dollars worth of damage and will take years to rebuild. Donors felt an urgency to return the favor as many recall the kindness bestowed upon them during Hurricane Harvey. Julia Dean, owner and managing attorney shared “our hearts go out to our neighboring communities that were so devastated by Hurricane Laura. We understand the harsh toll it takes and our Dean Law Firm team wanted to help. Our firm is pleased to join with the Rotary Club of Sugar Land in a combined effort to take desperately needed items to our neighbors.”

The community brought donations by the firm’s new office in Sugar Land at 6528 Greatwood Parkway. Todd Breton, President of the Sugar Land Rotary Club wanted to work with a local business and solicited donations from the Rotary community. Todd said “I was impressed with the generosity of all the Rotarians as they continue to bring paper goods, cleaning and first aid supplies. This makes me proud to be a Texan and Rotarian.” The drive ended September 4th and will be delivered Labor Day weekend to the Lake Charles area.

Todd Breton, Sugar Land Rotary President & Julia Dean, owner and managing attorney of the Dean Law Firm in Sugar Land standing by a small portion of the donations.