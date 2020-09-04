COVID-19 does not take holidays – don’t let your guard down!

Do Not Stop Wearing Masks and Practicing Social Distancing over Labor Day

Houston – Labor Day marks the end of summer and we usually celebrate with family and friends, but this year is different because of COVID-19. We all want to get back to work, see our friends, hug our family, go out to eat, and resume our lives without limitations, but we still have a long road ahead of us to end this epidemic. This holiday weekend, protect yourself and loves ones from COVID-19 by taking these simple steps: Continue to wear a mask in public, stay 6 feet from others and wash your hands frequently. It really is a small price to pay for keeping yourself, family and friends safe and healthy.

Here are some additional tips to help you and your family stay safe from COVID-19 over the Labor Day Weekend:

COVID-19 is extremely contagious, when you leave home, wear your face covering or mask, especially if you live with elderly family members.

Stay six feet (2 m) from people who don’t live with you. There is no outing without a risk.

Many people with COVID-19 don’t have symptoms but are still contagious. They could spread the disease to older people and those with underlying health conditions who may get very sick or die.

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use a 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when you cannot wash your hands with soap and water.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially if you are at higher risk for severe illness. Higher risk individuals should stay home as much as possible to limit exposure.

Clean and disinfect household surfaces with standard cleaners. Disinfect your phone too!

In addition, get tested now to make sure you are not infected. You can take the online assessment and drive to one of Harris County Public Health’s 6 testing sites. Register at www.hcphtx.org or call 832-927-7575 if you do not have access to internet. It’s now quicker to get tested and to get your test results back, available in 2-5 days.

To stay informed and latest updates, visit www.readyharris.org and www.hcphtx.org.