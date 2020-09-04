Cornyn: Houston to Receive $400K CARES Act Grant to Aid Local Businesses During Pandemic  

Gulf Coast Economic Development District will receive a federal grant totaling $400,000 to provide capacity-building assistance to local communities; support plan development through data analysis and assessments; create programs aimed at economic diversity and job creation; and work to improve high-speed internet access, particularly in rural areas, U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced. This grant will be used to support local redevelopment and revitalization in the region and to assist communities in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The funding comes through the Economic Development Administration as a part of the CARES Act which Sen. Cornyn supported in March.

“As the coronavirus outbreak disrupts our way of life, it is critical that we take active measures to ensure that struggling Texas businesses can weather the storm,” said Senator John Cornyn. “I’ll continue to do everything I can to help small businesses in Houston bounce back amid this pandemic.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.