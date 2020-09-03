On School Choice and China, Sen. Cruz Leads to Advance Trump’s Priorities in Congress

As many businesses and schools remain closed and men and women across the country remain unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to address two priorities important to the American people during these uncertain times: expanding school choice and decoupling our economy from China’s.

ON SCHOOL CHOICE

In a recent interview, President Trump said, “I’d love to see school choice […] Education is going to be a big factor for me.”

Across the country, Americans are revisiting the idea of school choice. And just this week, the Wall Street Journal editorial board dubbed 2020, “The Year of School Choice.”

Sen. Cruz has long believed that, “school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century.”

That’s why Sen. Cruz introduced the Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, legislation to further school choice by expanding scholarship opportunities by providing a federal tax credit to encourage individuals and businesses to donate to nonprofit scholarship funds. Sen. Cruz has also introduced the Student Empowerment Act, legislation that would expand 529 College Savings Plans to include K-12 elementary and secondary school expenses for public, private, and religious schools, including homeschool students.

ON CHINA

After being sanctioned by China twice in the last several months, Sen. Cruz responded, “the Chinese Communist Party is terrified and lashing out.”

When asked about the Unites States potentially decoupling from China, President Trump responded, “It’s something that if they don’t treat us right I would certainly, I would certainly do that.

Sen. Cruz has led the fight to fundamentally reassess our relationship with China. In the Senate, Sen. Cruz has introduced several pieces of legislation that would help decouple our economy from China and end our dependence on Chinese goods, by expanding medical partnerships with American allies like Israel, bringing home the supply chain for rare earth elements and other critical minerals, and combating China’s growing influence over what Americans see and hear from movies made in Hollywood studios.

Bottom Line: Sen. Cruz has established himself as a vocal leader on the key issues President Trump has identified to move the country forward. Sen. Cruz will continue to work with President Trump in his second term on the priorities of the American people, including advancing school choice and fundamentally reassessing our relationship with China.