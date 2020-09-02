Finasteride: Answering Frequently Asked Questions

What is finasteride?

With the brand name Proscar and Propecia, Finasteride is a drug medication prescribed to men who are suffering from an enlarged prostate or benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH). During the development of finasteride, it has been observed that it causes faster hair growth as a side effect. Since then, this drug has become a medication for male-pattern hair loss or androgenic alopecia.

How does finasteride work?

Alpha-5-reductase is an enzyme in the body that converts testosterone into dihydrotestosterone or DHT. DHT is known to cause the enlargement of the prostate and speed up the process of the hair cycle which results in an abnormal amount of hair loss.

Finasteride is considered an alpha-5-reductase inhibitor. It means that taking finasteride will help counteract those health conditions mentioned above and reduce their symptoms.

What is the recommended dosage?

For men who are taking finasteride as a medication for hair loss, 1mg per day is recommended. However, if you are trying to treat BHP, you can have up to 5mg daily. Finasteride comes in a form of a tablet and is taken orally, with or without any empty stomach. Remember to follow religiously your doctor’s prescription.

How do you know if you can take finasteride?

Finasteride is strictly for adult men ageing 18 years old and above. Only a doctor can prescribe finasteride, otherwise, you shouldn’t take it.

What are its side effects?

Most men who have tried finasteride have said that they have not experienced any side effects. However, some cases indicated that some side effects could manifest with this drug and erectile dysfunction is one of them. Potential side effects also include excessive sweating, fatigue, nausea, rashes, etc.

Does finasteride have interactions with other medications?

Finasteride has been proven to have interactions with other drugs. It is not recommended to take it with NSAIDS or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, paracetamol, and the like.

What are the risks of finasteride?

Finasteride is safe for adult men, however, there are no proofs if it is safe for teenagers 18 and below. Furthermore, it is important to remember that women who are pregnant or trying to get pregnant are not allowed to have close contact with finasteride. It has been said that skin contact with this drug can cause birth defects to male babies.

What if you stopped taking finasteride?

If you forgot to take your dose of finasteride for the day, do not double dose – just skip the day and continue taking it the next day. Furthermore, stopping completely from months of taking finasteride will lose its effects in your body since it’s no longer active in your system. Your previous problems with hair loss will come back and manifest again.

Always keep in mind that finasteride is a prescription drug and must only be taken with the recommendation of your doctor. They’ll know if you are suitable for taking it and won’t get any side effects. If you already have the go-signal from your medical provider, you can buy finasteride at Numan.