Fort Bend County Law Library To Present Computer Classes For Legal Professionals  

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Law Librarian, Andrew Bennett, will present a series of “Express Technology Classes” in September for legal professionals who would like to learn more about basic software and how to access the library’s legal databases that are available for their law practice. These programs will be virtual sessions live-streamed via Zoom/WebEx; they will NOT be in person.

These introductory classes will take place on Thursdays September 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Individuals may choose to attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The September schedule is as follows:

September 3 – “Converting Documents in Adobe Pro”

– September 10 – “Basics of Lexis Advance ” The Lexis Advance resource provides information on federal and state cases, U.S. code, state statutes and codes, legislative history, and practice guides. In addition, it includes secondary sources like the Matthew Bender practice-guide series of publications.

September 17 – " Creating MS PowerPoint Presentations "

“ ” September 24 — “Formatting in MS Word”

The classes are free and open to the public. Registration is required; a link to the Zoom/WebEx session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Law Library at 281-341-3718.