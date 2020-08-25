Best Legal Steroids for Cutting, Bulking & Strength

Athletes and bodybuilders have used steroids for decades now, but steroids are becoming less and less popular as the years go on. Steroids are inconvenient to take and can potentially be quite dangerous to use.

It is no wonder that so many people have an interest in finding a product that can boost their physical performance but will not compromise their health in other ways. But until fairly recently, such products haven’t really existed.

Enter the world of legal steroids! In this article, we will explain what exactly legal steroids are, why they are so much better than actual steroids, and the best legal steroids you can buy.

Best Legal Steroids: Natural Alternatives for 2020

To call these “legal steroids” is slightly misleading. All of these products are completely legal, but none of them are actually steroids in any sense.

Rather, these products are all dietary supplements made from multiple ingredients, whose formulas mimic the effects of popular steroids.

The other major difference between these products and actual steroids is that these steroid alternatives are far safer.

It’s been well-established at this point that using steroids can cause many unwanted side-effects, but all of the products in this list are made with healthy, natural ingredients and are totally safe to use.

The products we will be looking at in this article are Testogen, Instant Knockout, D-Bal, Winsol, and Trenorol.

Testogen is marketed as a legal and safe testosterone booster. It is produced by Wolfson Berg Limited, a British company.

Testogen is advertised as the legal alternative to Sustanon, which is the branded version of testosterone isocaproate.

However, these two products are quite different; Sustanon contains actual testosterone, while Testogen is designed to make your body produce greater amounts of natural testosterone.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Made from natural ingredients

Gives you a boost on energy and raises your libido

Huge discounts when purchasing many bottles

Brings noticeable results faster

Cons:

Doses are large; one serving size is four capsules.

Ingredients of Testogen

Zinc (10 mg/serving) – Zinc is an essential mineral that occurs naturally in some foods and is added to other foods. Zinc helps our body process carbs, fat, and proteins. The more of these things our body can process, the more weight we will lose.

Vitamin B6 (20 mg/serving) – Vitamin B6 is a vitamin found in many common food items such as poultry, fish, bananas, potatoes, and chickpeas. Vitamin B6 is vital to the development of your brain. It also keeps your nervous system and your immune system functioning.

Red ginseng extract (40 mg/serving) – Ginseng has been used in traditional medicine for centuries and has numerous health benefits. It has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and wound-healing effects, and it also gives you a boost of energy during workouts.

Fenugreek extract (40 mg/serving) – Fenugreek is a herb native to southern Europe and Western Asia. Its seeds have been used in medicine for a long time. Fenugreek contains antioxidants and can also help lower your blood sugar levels.

D-Aspartic acid (2352 mg/serving) – D-Aspartic (D-Asp) acid is found in both humans and animals. It has recently been reported that D-Asp is involved in the synthesis and release of testosterone and may be useful as a testosterone booster.

Vitamin K1 (20 mcg/serving) – The vitamin K1 in Testogen is there to help your body absorb vitamin D more effectively.

Boron (8 mg/serving) – Boron is a trace mineral that is extremely important for human health. Our bodies need boron to help us use growth hormones like estrogen and testosterone and to make our bones healthy and strong. It also helps your body absorb more magnesium.

Magnesium (200 mg/serving) – Magnesium is also an essential mineral for human health. You need magnesium to produce energy, as well as for healthy bone development and the synthesis of DNA.

Vitamin D (50 mcg/serving) – Vitamin D is an essential vitamin that we get mostly from sunlight. Almost half of the population worldwide has some degree of vitamin D deficiency. If you have enough vitamin D in your system, it can help prevent obesity. Vitamin D also helps you produce testosterone.

Nettle leaf extract (40 mg/serving) – This substance comes from the stinging nettle leaves. Nettle leaf extract is also good at treating inflammation. In Testogen, the nettle leaf extract also helps prevent fluid retention, which makes your muscles look a lot sharper.

Bioperine (5 mg/serving) – Bioperine is a branded version of Piperine. Piperine is found in black peppercorns. Piperine doesn’t have any effects, but it enhances your body’s absorption of other active substances, making this supplement even more effective.

How Does It Work?

Testogen is designed to boost your body’s production of testosterone through natural means. It is handy for bodybuilders who want to increase their testosterone levels but don’t want to take testosterone injections, which can be dangerous.

Boosting your testosterone levels helps you put on lean muscle mass and lose fat. It will also give you more stamina and increase your virility and libido if you’re lacking in these areas.

Increasing your testosterone can also help you feel more energized and focuses during day-to-day activities.

How to Use Testogen?

Testogen is to be used by adults only. It’s taken as a dietary supplement, and you should take your daily serving about 20 minutes before breakfast every day. You should take Testogen whether or not you plan to work out that day.

Possible Side-Effects of Testogen

Testogen is advertised as being completely free of side-effects. While the list of ingredients does seem pretty safe, we don’t know what would happen if you were to use this supplement in a way other than what the manufacturer recommends. Always follow the serving instructions for dietary supplements!

Where to Buy Testogen & Guarantees?

You can buy Testogen from either the official product website or from Amazon. We would recommend buying it from the official website, as you can be eligible for discounts if you order more than a month’s supply of Testogen.

One container of the Testogen is $60. If you buy three months’ worth of Testogen, you get an additional two containers for free.

Testogen’s manufacturer offers free worldwide shipping and comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee, which is the best guarantee of any of the supplements on this list.

#2. Instant Knockout : Natural Supplement for Cutting

Next up, we have Instant Knockout. Roar Ambition Limited distributed this product. It is a British company.

Instant Knockout is mainly marketed towards the bodybuilders, although its focus is more on burning excess fat than it is on building muscle mass.

It includes heaps of ingredients compared to some of the other supplements. It may provide you with some extra benefits along with fat burning and muscle gains.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Worldwide shipping

90-day money-back guarantee

All-natural ingredients

No side-effects

Cons:

Relatively expensive compared to other supplements

Very high caffeine content

Ingredients of Instant Knockout

Green tea extract – It contains polyphenols , which is great for digestion issues, cardiovascular diseases, and weight management. It’s also loaded with antioxidants that protect the cells from oxidative injuries.

Cayenne pepper seeds – These pepper seeds are packed with capsaicin and capsaicin is great for increasing your metabolism.

Glucomannan – It is a dietary fiber that comes from the root of the konjac plant. Fiber is amazing and helps you feel full for longer. You will not feel like eating too much and there will be fewer cravings for foods. Also, glucomannan will not let your body absorb too much cholesterol and sugar. This way, your body can’t store excessive cholesterol and sugar.

Caffeine powder – Caffeine helps you work out for a longer period of time, which causes you to burn more fat.

Vitamin B12 – This vitamin is very easy to find. You will find Vitamin B12 in your everyday foods like fish, meat, dairy products, and poultry. It is crucial to maintain some of the body’s most important processes, such as the production of DNA, and cell metabolism.

Vitamin B6 – Vitamin B6 can be found in lots of common foods, such as fish, poultry, potatoes, chickpeas, and bananas. Vitamin B6 is essential for the development of the brain. Also, it keeps the immune system and the nervous system functioning really well.

GTF Chromium (100 mcg/serving)

Piperine

Green coffee bean extract – These unroasted, raw coffee beans are packed with chlorogenic acid. It is a substance, which slows down the release of glucose into your body after you have a meal. Also, it stops you from putting on too much weight.

Zinc (10 mg/serving)

How Does It Work?

Unlike some of the other supplements on this list that have more of a focus on building up bulky muscle mass, Instant Knockout is all about reducing fat.

It does this in two main ways; it increases your metabolic rate to help your body burn more fat in general, and it contains ingredients that will suppress your appetite to stop you from eating when you shouldn’t.

Because eating less can sometimes cause you to feel lethargic, Instant Knockout contains a few ingredients to help increase your energy levels and help you be as active as possible.

How to Use Instant Knockout?

To use Instant Knockout, you have to take one capsule four times a day. You should take a capsule once when you get up in the morning, once before lunch, once in between lunch and dinner, and once before dinner.

Spacing the doses out through the day helps your body burn fat for longer and helps you absorb all of the contents of each capsule.

Possible Side-Effects of Instant Knockout

Instant Knockout shouldn’t have any side-effects, being that it’s made entirely from naturally sourced ingredients. However, like any other supplement, you may experience some kind of adverse reaction if you use this supplement in a way that the manufacturer didn’t intend.

Where to Buy Instant Knockout & Guarantees?

You can buy Instant Knockout from their official website . A one-month supply of Instant Knockout is $59, which makes it just barely the cheapest supplement on this list.

If you order three containers of Instant Knockout, you get one more container for free.

All deliveries can be tracked, and you are eligible for free delivery if you live in the U.S. or the U.K. Instant Knockout also comes with a very solid 90-day money-back guarantee if you find you aren’t satisfied with your purchase.

#3. D-Bal : Legal Steroid for Muscle Mass

D-Bal is a steroid alternative that is best suited for bodybuilders doing a cutting cycle. It’s great for speedy muscle gains and increasing your overall strength level.

D-Bal is the first supplement on this list that is produced by Crazybulk. D-Bal is designed to replicate the effects of Dianabol (aka methandrostenolone), one of the oldest steroids invented. Almost no one nowadays uses Dianabol, however.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Fast muscle gain and fat loss

Is excellent at stacking with other steroid alternatives

Natural and safe list of ingredients

Free worldwide shipping

Cons:

Only available from the official website

Ingredients of D-Bal

Tribulus Terrestris (75 mg/serving) – Tribulus Terrestris is a plant whose extract has been said to increase gains in lean muscle mass.

Ashwagandha (200 mg/serving) – Ashwagandha is an herb that mostly grows in India and the Middle East. It has anti-inflammatory effects and has been shown to be useful at treating memory issues caused by degenerative conditions.

Suma root (200 mg/serving) – Suma is sometimes called “Brazilian ginseng,” although it isn’t actually related to ginseng. Suma is considered to be an “adaptogen,” which is something that

resist things like harmful bacteria or mental stress that break your body down in some way.

Methyl-sulfonyl-methane (MSM) (800 mg/serving) – MSM is a popular dietary supplement that is used for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-joint pain effects. It can help you recover more quickly after a tough workout.

Magnesium (60 mg/serving)

Hyaluronic acid (30 mg/serving) – Hyaluronic acid is a molecule in your skin that helps your skin retain moisture. Helping your skin retain more moisture will help it age more slowly.

Vitamin D (7.5 mcg/serving)

L-Isoleucine (300 mg/serving) – L-isoleucine is a branch-chain amino acid. It can boost your energy levels, and it helps build and repair muscle tissue, among other things.

How Does It Work?

D-Bal is most effective when it comes to increasing your strength and muscle mass. Like other products from Crazybulk, D-Bal manages to produce its effects with a relatively small list of ingredients.

D-Bal is intended to help you gain muscular weight and also help support your body throughout the whole process.

The ingredients in D-Bal help reduce your total body fat, lowers your cholesterol, and helps you develop lean muscle mass.

Other ingredients help your body resist the stress of intense exercise by reducing the soreness in your muscles and speeding up the healing of your tendons and bones.

How to Use D-Bal?

For the best results, the manufacturer recommends you take one serving of D-Bal a day with water. You should take this serving about 45 minutes before you begin your workout.

Since this is only a substitute steroid and not an actual steroid, you’ll need to pair your dose of D-Bal with regular exercise and a healthy diet in order to see any desirable results.

The manufacturer also recommends that you take D-Bal before each workout for a minimum of two months.

After these two months, you should exercise for one-and-a-half weeks without any D-Bal, then start taking D-Bal again before workouts for another two months.

The one-and-a-half weeks of no D-Bal are needed to let your body recover, as your muscles aren’t working as hard when not under the effects of D-Bal.

Possible Side-Effects of D-Bal

D-Bal doesn’t have any reported side-effects, thanks to its safe ingredients.

However, there hasn’t been much research performed on the topic of what happens if you overdose on D-Bal, so we would strongly advise against you to exceed the recommended dosage for any reason.

Some substances that are normally healthy can be deadly if you take too much of them.

Where to Buy D-Bal & Guarantees?

D-Bal can be purchased via the Crazybulk website . D-Bal is only available in one container size, which contains 90 capsules.

One container of D-Bal costs $60, which makes it the cheapest of all the Crazybulk supplements on this list.

You can either order individual containers or place a bulk order for three or more and get an additional discount. If you place one of these bulk orders, you’ll get one free container of D-Bal for every two containers you buy.

Crazybulk promises free deliveries worldwide and provides order tracking for all of their products. All orders are promised to be received within 15 days.

If you receive an incorrect or defective product, you can claim a full refund if you return it in its original packaging within two weeks. Crazybulk won’t provide refunds for products that have been opened or used.

#4. Winsol : Legal Steroids for Pump & Vascularity

Winsol is a steroid alternative that is most suitable for cutting cycles. It excels at helping you shed fat and retain lean muscle mass.

Winsol was developed to be a legal alternative to Winstrol, which is the branded name of Stanozolol, a steroid that has been illegal since 2010.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

No prescription required to purchase

Ideal for cutting cycles

No reported side-effects

Cons:

You may not see results quickly

Ingredients of Winsol

Acetyl-L-Carnitine (555 mg/serving) – Acetyl-L-Carnitine is an amino acid. Your body needs amino acids to convert its stores of fat into usable energy.

Choline (300 mg/serving) – Choline is a nutrient that is useful for many things within your body. It helps preserve all of your cells’ structural integrity, and it also helps your body transport and metabolizes fats.

Wild yam root (300 mg/serving) – Yam root has anti-inflammatory effects, which help your muscles recover after working out. It has also been reported to help lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Safflower oil (126 mg/serving) – Safflower oil is a popular cooking oil because it has a higher smoke point than other cooking oils, meaning the healthy parts of the oil aren’t as likely to be burned away. Safflower oil contains healthy fats, which are good for your cardiovascular health.

Dimethylaminoethanol (DMAE) (150 mg/serving) – DMAE is most widely used as a skincare formula. It’s effective at eliminating wrinkles and helping your skin feel more firm. It’s also moderately effective as an anti-inflammatory agent.

How Does It Work?

The combined effects of Winsol’s ingredients stop your body from retaining excess water. It helps prevent bloating, which makes your muscles look soft and undefined.

Since cutting cycles are all about shedding as much excess weight as possible and making your muscles look nice and chiseled, Winsol is a great supplement to use for cutting.

The shortlist of ingredients means Winsol doesn’t have a massive variety of effects, but it’s very good at what it actually does.

How to Use Winsol?

The manufacturer recommends you take one serving of Winsol a day with water, just as you would with D-Bal. Also, like D-Bal, you should take this serving about 45 minutes before you begin your workout.

Again, like D-Bal, the manufacturer also recommends that you take Winsol before each workout for a minimum of two months. Once these two months are up, you should cut back on your Winsol use for a week to fully heal your muscles.

Possible Side-Effects of Winsol

Like D-Bal, Winsol doesn’t have any reported side-effects because of its natural ingredients. Again though, we would strongly advise against you to exceed the recommended dosage for any reason.

Where to Buy Winsol & Guarantees?

Winsol is another Crazybulk product and can only be purchased through their website. Winsol is also only available in the 90 capsule container size.

One container of Winsol costs $62. As with D-Bal, you can either order individual containers or place a bulk order for three or more. If you place one of these bulk orders, you’ll get one free container of Winsol for every two containers you buy.

Crazybulk offers the same shipping and return guarantees for all of its products, as well as the same money-back guarantee for all of their products.

#5. Trenorol : Best for Cutting

Trenorol is a steroid substitute suited for both cutting and bulking cycles. It’s basically an all-purpose kind of supplement that is suitable for bodybuilders in a number of ways.

Trenorol is based on an existing steroid called Trenbolone. When looking at the chemical structure of these two substances, they’re extremely different from each other, but each substance’s overall effects are the same.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Natural ingredients

Suitable for cutting or bulking

Safe to take

Discounts available online

Strong customer service

Free worldwide shipping

Cons:

Not very effective when taken on its own (needs additional exercise to produce results)

Ingredients of Trenorol

Beta-sitosterol (600 mg/serving) – Beta-sitosterol is a substance derived from some plants. In Trenorol, beta-sitosterol helps the body maintain consistent testosterone levels, which helps increase your lean muscle mass and helps shed fat.

Samento inner bark (300 mg/serving) – Samento inner bark is also known as the cat’s claw . It comes from a South American vine plant. It’s good at treating inflammation, which helps your muscles to recover after an intense workout.

Nettle leaf extract (300mg/serving)

Pepsin (75 mg/serving) – Pepsin is normally found in your stomach. Its main function is to break down proteins into amino acids that your body can then use. Muscles need protein in order to grow, and the pepsin in Trenorol helps speed up this process.

How Does It Work?

Trenorol helps your muscles to retain more nitrogen. Your muscles need nitrogen in order to receive proteins, so more nitrogen means more protein, which means more fuel for your muscles to grow.

Trenorol also increases your body’s output of red blood cells, which give you more strength and endurance during your workouts. Obviously, the more you work out, the more you can expect to see big changes in your fitness and strength.

How to Use Trenorol?

Like the two other Crazybulk products on this list, you should take one serving of Trenorol a day with water, 45 minutes before you begin your workout.

Just like the other supplements on this list, you’ll need to pair your dose of Trenorol with a regular workout routine and a healthy diet.

The same suggestions about how to take the other Crazybulk products apply to Trenorol as well. Take it for a minimum of two months before your workouts, then hold off on it for a week and a half before taking it again.

Possible Side-Effects of Trenorol

As is the case with the other Crazybulk products, Trenorol promises to have no side-effects, but you should definitely not experiment with the serving size, or you might find yourself experiencing an unwanted reaction of some kind.

Where to Buy Trenorol & Guarantees?

Like the other Crazybulk products on this list, Trenorol can only be purchased via the Crazybulk website . Once more, the only container size available is the one with 90 capsules.

One container of Trenorol costs $62, and you can, of course, place a bulk order for three or more containers. Like the other bulk orders, Crazybulk has, you’ll get one free container of Trenorol for every two containers you buy.

Why Should You Stick to Using Steroid Alternatives?

Real steroids are pretty effective, and that’s why a lot of people still use them. There are tons of evidence showing how steroids can positively affect your muscle growth, but on the flip side, there’s also lots of evidence proving that these muscle gains can come at a heavy cost.

Here are some of the side-effects that can happen if you abuse steroids:

Severe acne

High blood pressure

Liver damage

Hair loss

Shrunken testicles and low sperm count

Loss of reproductive function (in both genders)

Developing breasts (in men)

Developing facial hair and a deeper voice (in women)

Mood swings

Extreme hostility and aggression

Other mental disorders like depression and psychosis

While some might argue that maybe steroid alternatives aren’t quite as effective as the actual steroids they’re replicating, the fact that you’re not at risk of developing negative side-effects definitely outweighs any drawbacks these products might have.

Also, steroids are illegal in most cases, and can only be acquired if you have a prescription for them to treat a medical condition. With steroid alternatives, you can buy and use them without having any kind of prescription.

Different Steroid Alternative Stacks You Can Buy

People who use steroids often “stack” or use multiple steroids at once to achieve certain effects. You can do the same with many steroid alternatives too.

In particular, Crazybulk has several pre-made stacks you can buy, each of which is suitable for a particular bodybuilding cycle.

Here’s the list of stacks available:

Bulking stack – Bulking cycles are all about helping you put on bulky muscle mass, increase your strength, and reduce the recovery time you need between workouts. The supplements in this stack are Testo-Max, DecaDuro, and D-Bal.

Cutting stack – Cutting cycles help you burn fat, maintain lean muscle mass, and put on more strength. The supplements in this stack are Winsol, Testo-Max, and Anvarol.

Strength stack – A strength cycle is for when you’re neither cutting nor bulking and simply wish to maintain your muscle mass as best as you can. The supplements in this stack are Testo-Max, Trenorol, Anvarol, and D-Bal.

Growth hormone stack – This kind of stack is most suited for you if you’re trying to increase your body’s production of growth hormones. The supplements in this stack are Testo-Max, Clenbutrol, DecaDuro, and D-Bal.

Conclusion: You Should Go for Natural Legal Steroids, Instead of Anabolic Stuff

In short, you’ve got a ton of options if you’re looking for a legal, steroid alternative. And if you’re a fitness-minded person who wants to take their athletic abilities to the next level, steroid alternatives are definitely something you should consider taking.

Not only do they offer you all the benefits of steroids, but they also give them to you without any of the drawbacks. They’re easy to get and easy to take, and you can be happy knowing that what you’re taking is actually good for you.