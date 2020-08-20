States with Fake Service Dog Laws

Much progress has been made in the search for protection and fairness of disabled American people and their legitimate service animals. However, the problem of fake service animals has become such an issue that, nowadays, 23 states in the United States have legislated some level of disciplinary response to possessors of fake pets who pretend to be disabled or/ and try to pass off their animals as legitimate service dogs going against the disabilities Act.

Here is a list of some of the states that have enacted fake animal or service dogs’ by-laws:

Texas

By Texas laws, it’s considered a crime to use a “service animal” harness or leash on a pet in order to gain benefits provided to people with disabilities. Punishable by a fine since 2014 of $300 and 30 hours of community service to a governmental organization or a nonprofit organization that primarily serves disabled individuals.

California

California introduced Penal Code 365.7 back in 1995. So, faking to be a service dog owner is a criminal crime punishable by a penalty fee of up to one thousand dollars or/and up to 6 months’ sentence.

Florida

Florida passed the CS/SB 414 by-law in 2015, which categorizes misrepresenting an animal, i.e., dog as an assistant or service animal. Anyone caught breaking the by-law should face a 500 dollars fine and up to sixty days in jail.

Colorado

This state introduced the House Bill 16-1426 law, violators of the new regulation will be entitled to a fine of twenty-five dollars of their first crime, and 100-500 dollars for the 3rd or subsequent crime.

Many states are finally taking the actual issue of fake assistant animals seriously, with it gaining more publicity, expectations will likely rise to provide nation-wide protections for the disabled community and their legitimate service animals.