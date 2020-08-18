What’s the Difference Between Sleep and Rest?

There are differences between sleep and rest. There are benefits to both, but a healthy body will demand sleep. We will look at both sleep and rest. We will see how the body uses our sleep, and look at a natural solution when sleep problems arise.

Rest

Learning to rest can be a valuable habit to include in your daily life. Rest can help your entire body, including your brain. It allows the organs and muscles in your body to take a break, and stress levels can drop. After resting, you may notice that your mood has improved, and you feel more mentally alert and clear-minded. You may feel more motivated and creative, and your productivity may increase. For the best rest, a nap would be good if it is possible, but you do not have to sleep to allow your body to rest. You do not even have to lie down.

When you can, change your environment to reduce distraction, stimulation and diversions. Get your body comfortable, close your eyes, and be still. To keep your mind occupied and off of the stress of the day, you can focus on your breathing or enjoy “day-dreaming.” As with most things, whatever works best for you is the way you should go.

Sleep

Sleep happens in stages. It starts as you are first falling asleep, and your mind is turning off conscious awareness. Your body then starts going through different sleep cycles. Different age groups need different amounts of time to finish these cycles. Sleep can influence the quality of your life. During sleep, your body is busy. Your brain categorizes your memories of the day and makes paths for you to get back to them. Your muscles repair from any stress they may have experienced, and hormones get released that regulate growth, sleep cycles, appetite, and other things. These things cannot happen during a short nap or rest. Deep restorative sleep is essential.

Melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone that gets produced in the pineal gland in the center of your brain. It was named the pineal gland because of its pine cone shape. For twenty years, researchers have studied the role this gland plays in our bodies. There are still mysteries to solve concerning this neurotransmitter and how it works. We do know that high levels of melatonin can help you sleep. Melatonin helps your body regulate sleep. When sleep problems are causing chaos, you can also try CBD and melatonin. This supplement contains 500 mg of CBD, 150 mg of melatonin, and a blend of herbal extracts – chamomile, valerian root extract, passionflower, cascade hops, and lemon making it the perfect nighttime companion.

Sometimes you just need to rest, a slowing or calming of daily stimuli, and concentrate on individual senses to relax, relate and reboot. Poor sleep or sleep deprivation can be a serious health concern. Beneficial, restorative, and deep sleep is a requirement that your body insists on for you to heal and regenerate at the cellular level and that is how you keep your body and mind in peak condition.