Bingo’s Fascinating History and Meteoric Rise in Online Gambling

Online Games are the Future of Bingo

The popular game of bingo is enjoyed today by millions of people from all over the world: in land-based locations and over the Internet. There are some genuinely amazing online bingo rooms for UK players, all reviewed in detail. Looking back at its roots, even the most enthusiastic bingo players will be surprised to hear how far they go and when the game was created.

History of the Bingo game creation

While it’s difficult to indicate with pinpoint accuracy when the game was invented, the most reliable sources highlight 1530 as the year of its creation. It was played first in Italy, when “Il Gioco del Lotto d’Italia”, the national lottery came up with the concept and quickly spread beyond borders. Bingo was wholeheartedly embraced by the French aristocracy, before arriving in Great Britain in the 18th century.

The modern game of bingo that so many people love and enjoy nowadays was created and became popular at the beginning of the 20th century. Sometime around the early 1920s, Hugh J. Ward made the game famous, by introducing it to fairs and carnivals. It took two more decades until Erwin S. Lowe decided to patent the bingo card design that is also used and today by players worldwide.

What makes bingo so popular?

Ever since it was introduced to the UK audience, bingo gained steady and accelerated traction with people from all backgrounds. Sometimes referred to as “Housey-Housey”, it was initially played at purpose-built bingo halls with the peak recorded in 2005. This year represented a turning point for the traditional bingo games, with shrinking revenues and the closure of many of these halls. What led to this noticeable decline was the introduction of the smoking ban, higher taxes and the surge of online gambling.

Luckily for the bingo fans, the game continued to thrive online and was quick to adjust to the new challenges of online gambling. The 90 ball games popular in the UK were made available for free or real money by online bingo rooms. Leading land-based bingo rooms made the transition to Internet gambling and brought the popular game online. By using the random number generator that is certified as fair by independent auditors, they were able to keep the game fun and exciting when played online.

Unlike other forms of gambling, bingo is preferred by casual and recreational players, and it is equally popular with both genders. In recent years, the number of people switching from land-based to online bingo rooms has grown, and so did the revenue of Internet operators. The UK GC has published detailed bingo industry statistics that highlight the meteoric growth of this game between 2015 and 2019.

