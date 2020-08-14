How business reviews can be a game-changer for your industry explained by EJ Dalius

The different ranking companies get on search engines are based on the reviews that they get. Online reviews are critical in helping you gain visibility on such engines. The majority of the population in the contemporary world buys products and services based on online reviews. The reviews highly influence their purchasing decisions. Many social media platforms allow people to share reviews and recommendations of their experience with different products and services. Positive reviews shared by customers on social media could drive a lot of business opportunities for the company. Negative reviews can also dissuade connections hampering your business considerably.

As such, EJ Dalius ask small entrepreneurs to be very careful about the kind of reviews their products and services are getting on social media platforms. They should try to get more positive reviews by being proactive and systematic to help the business grow.

Eric J Dalius explains the need to be proactive on social media

Whether you like it or not, people are continually reviewing your business on the social media platform. It is quite apparent you might get some negative reviews too. There could be negative criticism even against the best of products and services. It is so because you cannot please all the customers in the world. As you cannot control the feedback mechanism, you should at least try to dilute the effect of negative reviews by building up an environment of positive reviews. Eric J Dalius states to control the impact of negative reviews; you have to be proactive on the social media platform.

Eric Dalius reveals certain safeguards against negative reviews

Listed below are specific guidelines that can help you understand the mechanism of feedback.

Do not provide payments or incentives to anyone in exchange for a positive review

Prevent your employees, colleagues, or your friends from reviewing your products

Never give any reviews for your own products

Do not hire non-customers to generate reports for you

Never provide negative feedback to your competitor and do not even ask anyone to do so on your behalf

Do not post reviews on behalf of your customers; instead, you should let them do it independently

Eric Dalius says we should not give in to temptations to buy fake reviews for your company. This kind of manipulation could expose you to a variety of consequences and risks, thereby deterring the growth of your business.

What are the consequences of fake reviews?

The risk and consequences of spam or fake reviews vary based on social media platforms. There are specific tools that are available in the market that detect fake reviews. Any company found indulging in review spam gets reduced rankings. Search engine’s algorithms prevent companies from advertising and also monitor their listings whenever violations take place. There have been instances where review manipulations have led to the downfall of many companies.

As such, it is highly advisable to be systematic when you are dealing with reviews. Try to be fair and truthful in your relationship with the client. Encourage honest reviews and feedback from your customers and make product improvements accordingly.