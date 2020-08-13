PAWZUP Is Coming To Katy, TexaS

The most fun you’ll ever have with your dog.

Katy, TX – Peace. Love. Dogs.

PawzUp DogFest will bring its next huge Dog Festival to Katy,Texas on April 24, 2021, from 10am – 2pm. WOOFSTOCK: PEACE LOVE DOGS is a summer celebration of community and dogs of all shapes and sizes. Vendors, Food, Drinks, and a DJ spinning a great mix of music from that special summer of 1969 and beyond, are all in store for you and your dogs. Plus, this fun festival will feature games and a special doggie Costume Contest, with prizes donated from Vendors.

WOOFSTOCK: PEACE LOVE DOGS will be hosted by iLuckyDog Pet Campus, an all-inclusive, resort-style dog boarding and daycare with a full grooming salon. Located at 21725 Clay Road, they are open 24 hours, 7 days a week, so there is always staff there ready to take care of your pet’s needs. WOOFSTOCK: PEACE LOVE DOGS is proud to also partner with Titanium Tequila, Houston PetTalk Magazine, and Samsung to bring you a fun-filled festival.

PawzUp DogFest is brought to you by Jill Garrett and Tiffanie Wilkerson, two local Pet Professionals who curate popup events that cater to dog-specific and dog-friendly businesses. More than that, they love dogs. Maybe more than they love humans.

PawzUp events are always family and pet friendly, and are always FREE to attend.

For WOOFSTOCK updates you can follow on Instagram @pawzuphtx and through the Facebook Event Page at https://www.facebook.com/events/403417146987987/ .