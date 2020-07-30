These lifelines can help to revive your failing business, says Ej Dalius

Despite the best efforts of entrepreneurs in getting their business up and running, they must be ready to accept failure because it is a reality. Many entrepreneurs have met with failure in the past, and even in the future, many would have similar experiences similar outcomes because it is the truth of life. Entrepreneurs who experience setbacks in their venture must accept it sportingly. Instead of giving up, they should work out strategies for reviving the business and realizing their dream, advice Ej Dalius who has gone through a similar experience and emerged victorious. The secret of the turnaround was the self-belief that gave him the courage to introspect for the reasons for winding up the business.

While giving up is easy, the real test of entrepreneurial grit is to face adversity with the confidence of turning the tide in your favor. Before giving up, try out these tested techniques of business revival that has worked wonders for many entrepreneurs.

Know where you went wrong, says Eric J Dalius

The first step is to gather information about where your business went wrong, and the best way of knowing is to collect data from customers. Have a system of gathering real customer feedback and separate the negative ones to understand how bad it can affect your business. This will help to dig out some unknown facts about the weaknesses and mistakes committed in the business that sent it downhill.

Be objective like Eric Dalius

To maintain a level head when starting a business or to run it, you must be very objective about what you want to achieve. Prevent the lure of eating up profits just because you are the owner. Consider what is viable during salary review for yourself and your staff and accept even if it is less but protects the profit. Being unable to protect profit is one of the reasons for business failure, observes Eric J Dalius. Ask questions to colleagues and other team members even if they might have lesser experience than you to gain insight into the possible reasons for failure. Never consider yourself knowledgeable about everything in business but be open to new ideas that can show the way to revival.

Involve your team

Since your team is part of the business that has helped get it off the ground, you must invest in the team to get your business out of the rut. The involvement of the team members is critical to navigating the business during troubled times. Your team members, including the employees, must stay committed to the business’s success instead of being mere spectators interested in the paychecks only. According to Eric Dalius, when everyone considers themselves stakeholders of the business and your executives take up the role of salespersons, the company is sure to rebound.

Cater to the customer needs

Offer products or services that are not only useful to customers but what they need. Knowing your customers well is the secret of your business revival, and fulfilling those will help to turn around your business.

Prioritize client satisfaction that helps to grow your customer base and pump new life into your business.