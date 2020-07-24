Testogen Review: Can It Improve Your T-Levels? [2020 Report]

What is masculinity to a man, if not magic to a magician?

But, in a world of stress and strain, you eventually get to a point where you start to feel fatigued. You experience a lack of interest and focus. Your nature grows more irritative. You underperform. And since one thing leads to another, all of it comes down to bad performance in bed.

Eventually, your libido grows weaker day by day. You remain drained and exhausted.

When you reach this point, it means that the pressure has gotten the better of you. It indicates that your testosterone level has gone low.

But, reduced testosterone is an issue that can be easily resolved if you go to the right supplement. Testogen is one exceptional supplement to be sought in such a need. It works on your stamina, enhances the libido, and keeps you boosted.

In this review, you are going to find out everything that Testogen does and how.

Testogen Review: Brand Overview

Testogen is a natural supplement that radically increases your testosterone level.

This supplement claims to increase muscle gain and muscle repair tendency. Also, it makes you pumped up with stamina. It helps you enrich your libido. It aims to attain that by giving you an energy boost.

Testogen is manufactured by the company Wolfson Berg Ltd, based in the UK and Cyprus. The product is FDA approved and made in facilities that follow strict guidelines.

Among the various supplements present abundantly in the market, Testogen is the one that stands out. Ever since its manufacturing started in 2014, Testogen has done a commendable job in its field. It has gained global recognition for its effectiveness and quality.

The supplement uses an ‘all-natural’ formula. The natural ingredients of Testogen ensure the safe treatment of testosterone. The testosterone booster is tuned for optimal dosage and is available as capsules. Given that the brand uses all-natural ingredients in its supplement, it claims guaranteed results if taken in appropriate routines.

Right from the beginning of the usage, you will experience a rise in your stamina and overall energy. You will experience an amplified mood. The supplement is going to have a positive effect on various factors that ultimately shape your mental and physical health.

PROS

Helps gain lean muscles:

Who does not want to pack on some mass? You hit the weights, do some diet modification, and yet do not get the desired results.

However, Testogen has got your back on this. Do not get disappointed over your gym sessions going in vain. Instead, just take a dose before hitting the gym. Do so regularly, and you will add to yourself a jacked physique.

Natural formula, natural ingredients:

The Testogen supplement consists of all-natural ingredients and is entirely safe to consume.

The composition of the supplement has been through extensive research and careful extraction. That being said, this testosterone booster shows no side effects on your health. The comprising elements of the supplement are favorable to your health and readily accepted by the body.

Altogether, it is intended to enhance your physical, as well as mental health status.

Increases testosterone production:

The supplement primarily focuses on increasing the testosterone level in your body, which, in turn, will help you uplift your confidence and performance.

The supplement formula curated from nature ensures that the objective of hormone secretion is achieved successfully and safely, without any drawbacks. High testosterone levels make you feel a new positivity in life.

Libido enhancement:

Lack of confidence and lower self-esteem can all be traced back to one setback that is reduced libido. But, you should not feel demotivated about it.

This is where Testogen comes to your aid. This supplement substantially boosts your libido.

Eventually, you start to feel a fresh boost of energy and sexual drive. Testogen helps you find a newer self.

Brighter mood and energy level:

A regular intake of the Testogen supplement takes your energy level to new heights. It makes you feel good about yourselves and all the other things as well. You stay pumped up all day and night.

You start to feel some confidence growing inside you. You frame a whole new positive attitude towards everything. You will feel graced about life more often.

Big discount on purchases:

Testogen brings its buyers a remarkable offer. The company gets its buyers two units of Testogen free when they purchase 3 of them. This helps you save a great deal and is favorable to you if you are planning a sustained intake.

Moreover, the company presents to you a very generous 60-days money-back guarantee. Also, Testogen has easy refund policies.

Nutrition guides/eBooks:

The company presents its buyers with a free eBook when they order three units of the Testogen supplement.

Moreover, with every purchase comes a free training offer for you.

Guaranteed results:

You will most certainly witness an overall growth. You will become a more confident, healthier, and cheerful version of yourself. Testogen is known to act positively on the issues it tackles. You are most likely to see noticeable results within a short time. Users have given this supplement positive feedback. Testogen works – in no time!

CONS

Only available on the official website:

The product is only available at the Testogen website. (www.testogen.com)

Strict dosage, four capsules at a time:

You have to follow the regularities of Testogen intake. In order to get desired results, you have to stick to the specific dosage routinely. At a time, Testogen requires you to take four capsules. If not followed correctly, the supplement might not show the expected outcomes.

Price could be higher for smaller orders:

In case you want to buy a single unit of Testogen, you may find it a bit expensive. Therefore, if you’re going to keep a sustained intake, say, for a couple of months, it is best to order three bottles at once. This will get you an eBook and two bottles of the supplement for free.

What does Testogen do?

Testogen presents itself as a natural formula that stands true on what it promises. Its components are thoroughly tested for consumer safety.

The main objective of the supplement is to increase the testosterone level in the body. Testogen is highly effective for issues involving sexual developments. Needless to say, this supplement boosts your libido by a long shot. It provides an immediate positive effect on your mood. It reduces the impact of low noradrenaline levels and hence, counters the depressed state of mind.

Testogen enhances your performance and keeps you pumped up for everything ahead of you. Additionally, it is known to help with losing excess weight.

Moreover, the Testogen unit is an all-natural formula that is specially curated while keeping all the necessary parameters in mind, implying – this is not a steroidal unit. Testogen is not going to affect you in any negative way.

Its straightforward approach is to increase the testosterone level in the body, which, in turn, is responsible for many activities and developments. If there is a safe and fundamental way of attaining this objective, it is through the Testogen units.

There are other vital functions of the Testogen supplement in our body, including – but not limited to – enhancing sexual drive, improving mood, and gaining a muscular physique as well.

That’s right; this supplement helps you build an excellent physique. Testogen aids you in gaining lean muscles. It enhances your gym results. The time you spend sweating out in the gym with Testogen is far more productive than that without it.

A Testogen dosage before hitting the gym is going to get you the results that you could only dream of. And all you need to do is set a workout routine and follow it diligently, with a healthy diet alongside the supplement.

This one small supplement changes you for the better. It makes a healthier, stronger, and newer self out of you. It changes your perspective towards all things and gives you a new esteemed life that is brimming full of confidence.

Testogen: Ingredients

Testogen uses a blend of 11 ingredients in its formula. All of the components used are 100 percent natural and favorable for the body. None of the ingredients used is known to show any adverse effects. In fact, they are quite helpful in the regular functioning of your system. The elements include the amount per serving of:

Elements

Magnesium (from Mg citrate) 200 mg

Zinc (from Zn citrate dihydrate) 10 mg

Vitamin B6 (from Pyridoxal-5-Phosphate) 20 mg

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol) 50 mcg

Vitamin K1 (from Phytonadione) 20 mcg

D-Aspartic acid 2352 mg

Nettle leaf extract 4:1 40 mg

Red Ginseng extract 4:1 40 mg

Fenugreek extract 4:1 40 mg

Boron (from B citrate) 20 mg

Bioperine 95% piperine 5 mg

Here, you will read about each ingredient used in the supplement, its role, and its effect over your body in detail.

Magnesium:

Magnesium has the fourth-highest concentration in your body and is responsible for various enzyme functions and increasing active testosterone levels.

Since it is not synthesized within the body, it has to be consumed through diet. If the magnesium is not replenished in the body for an extended period, it leads to various Mg deficiency problems, including weakness and exhaustion.

Based on the data by the Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis, magnesium effectively inhibits SHBG (sex hormone-binding globulin). SHBG molecules bind to free testosterone and make them unavailable, i.e., deactivate them. Magnesium frees up the bound testosterone and thus helps increase its level in the body.

A four-week study was performed to determine how magnesium supplementation and exercise affect the testosterone levels in a human body. As per that, magnesium increases the free and total testosterone values. The increase is quite significant if supplementation is followed by exercise.

Zinc:

Zinc is the second most found trace mineral in the human body. It is involved in over a hundred processes.

Zinc is known to help with the complaints of hypogonadism – a condition in which the body fails to produce testosterone in an appropriate amount.

Since zinc cannot be stored within the body, you have to take it in manually. In case your testosterone level is low due to zinc deficiency, Testogen has got you covered.

According to research conducted on athletes who have significant physical activities to do, it was found that upon exhaustion, there comes a temporary drop in testosterone production. However, it showed that the consumption of zinc supplement prevents this production drop.

Studies suggest that zinc also helps in increasing sperm count. It is an essential part of spermatozoa physiology. Zinc is a highly important factor in sexual health.

Vitamin B6:

Vitamin B6 plays a crucial role in various activities and is involved in over a hundred enzyme reactions in our body.

B6 is a water-soluble vitamin, and hence cannot be stored in the body. Therefore, you have to take it in manually, continually.

Studies establish the effectiveness of vitamin B6 as a testosterone booster. It counters the effects of some specific cell receptors and hormone-binding globulin. B6 concentration reduces these cells’ reactivity towards the hormones such as testosterone and, consequently, helps increase their levels.

ZMA is a blend of zinc, magnesium, and vitamin B6. B6, as an integral part of the ZMA complex, works alongside other essential elements to produce positive results regarding testosterone levels in those with a deficiency.

Vitamin D3:

Vitamin D3 works like a steroid hormone in the body. It is synthesized in the skin when you are exposed to sunlight.

As per research, the male reproductive tract has been identified as a target tissue for vitamin D. Increasing vitamin D3 can enhance sperm quality and testosterone level.

According to a study, a group of people who were found deficient in the vitamin developed a significant amount of testosterone when introduced to vitamin D3.

Also, research suggests that androgen level and 25(OH)D level (simply put, vitamin D level) are associated. That means an increase in the said vitamin level helps to increase the concentration of ‘androgens’ in your body – a class of hormones that play a role in male sexual traits and reproductive activity.

Vitamin K1:

It is astonishing how Testogen packs vitamin D3 as well as vitamin K1. Above, you read about the functionalities of vitamin D3 and its importance in attaining the objective being discussed.

Besides its main benefits, vitamin K1 plays another vital role in the process. It helps with the absorption of vitamin D. One can say it promotes its fellow component’s effect. And thus, your body gets a complete hold of necessary elements to increase the testosterone level.

Vitamin K possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, the testicular concentration of the same might prove quite helpful in inhibiting the inflammation and keeping up a steady level of testosterone.

Moreover, vitamin K1 has other benefits that include enhancing bone strength and facilitating gene regulation in testosterone synthesis.

D-Aspartic acid:

Aspartic acid is one of the two forms of amino-acid Aspartic acid, namely D- and L-. You ever wondered how different effects could one small change in the geometry of the molecular structure of a single compound present?

Unlike L-Aspartic acids, which are used in the process of protein synthesis, D-Aspartic acids are involved in the secretion of the hormones in the body.

As per research, D-Aspartic acid stimulates the pituitary gland in the brain – the master gland that seeks to the secretion of hormones – to discharge testosterone in the body.

Nettle leaf extract:

Molecules termed as SHBG bind the testosterone by getting attached to it, deactivating it in a manner. Nettle leaf simply competes with the molecule and binds itself to testosterone to set it free.

Red Ginseng extract:

Ginseng is the most popular herb when it comes to sexual enhancements. It increases sperm count and quality. Also, it protects the testes against dioxin damages.

Consequently, it helps with stronger erections and rich libido

Fenugreek extract:

As per a study, consumption of Fenugreek extract helps with the upper and lower body strength and composition, i.e., physique.

Additionally, Fenugreek is known to have a positive effect on insulin regulation and keeping the glucose level in check.

Boron:

According to research, Boron helps with the metabolism of the testosterone in the body.

Also, it reduces inflammation. It frees up the testosterone so that it can bond with proteins in the blood.

Bioperine:

As per research, Bioperine is known to have several health benefits – including, but not limited to – speeding up the metabolism, enhancing strength and physique, etc.

Hence, it essentially promotes the effects of exercise.

How does Testogen work?

The testosterone in the body is developed in the stage of adolescence. However, it begins to fall as you age past twenty. Stress and strain are among the contributing factors of the fall.

Testogen solves the issues regarding low sexual drive and low energy levels.

Here is a table that demonstrates the critical effects of the Testogen supplement in a quick glance. This should sum it up for you after studying the respective impacts of all the formula components.

High libido

Increases stamina

Stronger performance

Lean mass gain

Pumped up mood

High energy levels

Better sexual performance

Focused mind

Less fatigue

Improved sleep

How to use Testogen? Dosage?

Every bottle of Testogen contains 120 capsules. The advised dosage is four capsules a day. You are encouraged to take them 20 minutes before your first meal.

What are the side effects?

As mentioned above, all the ingredients are natural and safe to consume. There are no side effects if you stick to the dosage.

However, this supplement is not suitable for those who are under 18. Also, you must not exceed the stated dosage.

If you are on medication, it is best if you consult a healthcare specialist. You do not want the Testogen supplement to interfere with your medications.

Where to buy? What’s the refund policy?

The supplement might be available on several other websites, but it is best to purchase it from the official website www.testogen.com. It will make you eligible for the freebies and other perks.

Testogen makes deliveries all around the world. And your supplement will be delivered free of cost on all types of orders.

You can pay via PayPal or your credit card – that’s up to you.

Moreover, if you intend to use Testogen continually for an extended period, the company will offer you two bottles for free on a purchase of three. Additionally, you get an eBook Nutrition guide for free!

Although the company is quite confident about its results, Testogen has a 100-days refund policy for its customers.

If for any reason, you find yourself to be unsatisfied with the product, you can return all the unused bottles within a month of the purchase, and Testogen will refund the 100% of your purchasing amount, excluding the shipping charges.

You can contact the Testogen service team on support@testogen.com.

Our verdict: Is Testogen Worth It?

Testogen evidently does what it promises. The users have reported positive feedback. The formula looks quite promising. We believe that such a supplement is worth your try – especially when it comes with a generous money-back guarantee!