7 Social Media Influencers to Follow in 2020 and Beyond

There are just many things that social media influencers can do. They can post about a product and those who follow them will make an effort to know more about those products. The problem is that there are so many social media influencers that are available. How can you possibly choose those that you should follow?

No matter what type of industry that you are in or interested in, there are some social media influencers who have more say about the things that people will check out. What most people don’t realize is that a lot of work goes into becoming an influencer and it’s not just about getting as many followers as you can. If you take a moment to look at any of the biggest names out there, and all of the content they’ve created, this will be quite obvious.

At the same time, there are some applications that can provide you with some ideas for creating the best content and how to reach new audiences, but more often than not, it’s all about manual outreach, branding and content.

In short, if you want to become super famous on social media, it’s going to take a lot of work.

Top Influencers and Brands on Influencer to Keep an Eye On

Something else you will also notice when first joining or creating an account on Instagram is that they make recommendations of other accounts for you to join. More often than not, these are well-known celebrities with millions of followers already. Having this feature in place with IG just makes these accounts continually grow in size daily, without needing to use any paid advertising methods.

These are just some of the popular social media influencers you may want to follow this 2020:

Huda Kattan

If you are interested in all things that are related to beauty, you will not be disappointed when you check out Huda Kattan’s page. Some say that she might be the most influential beauty blogger right now. She can show makeup trends, show reviews, and even videos on how makeup can be applied perfectly. She shows off videos and images too so her followers will not be disappointed.

Zach King

People may know Zach King from creating different videos that will showcase his personality. It seems that a lot of people are excited to see more of his personality too. He does have a lot of posts on different social media sites but it is not a surprise that he posts most of his stuff on YouTube.

Chiarra Ferragni

A lot of people just love fashion. It is no wonder that this fashion personality has been featured countless times for her style. This New York-based fashion designer and blogger is very well-known in the fashion field. She also has amazing pictures that will show off her style. The fact that she has collaborated with big-name fashion designers make her one of the best to check out.

Kayla Itsines

There are some people that you just want to check out because they have the best bodies and probably the best discipline that you can find right now. Kayla Itsines is a personal trainer and she is able to show people what she can do through social media sites. If you are searching for someone to look up to so that you can also start feeling inspired, she may be the right person to check out now.

Camila Coelho

She is another beauty influencer that people who love makeup are familiar with. Aside from creating videos and showing images of how makeup can positively transform your overall look, she also shares some travel tips and spots that can be visited in Brazil and South America. Her Instagram actually has English and Portuguese language so that more people will understand her better.

Mariano Di Vaio

When people hear “fashion influencers,” most people think about women who are interested in fashion. It should be remembered that there are some men who also love fashion. Mariano is one of the examples of male influencers who just love fashion. He is also an actor and a fashion designer. The fact that he can do a lot of things is amazing.

Jay Alvarrez

There are a lot of people who like traveling. In order to know more tips and to find out the best deals, they may choose to check influencers who have traveled to many places. Jay Alvarrez is not only a traveler, but he is also a model. The fact that he loves the outdoors can make him one of the best people to follow especially if you want to experience a new adventure.

How to Get the Most Out of Your Instagram Growth Efforts

With billions of users on the social media and mobile platform, it won’t be a huge problem to get new followers and gaining an audience, but instead it will be the time and effort to create the content to help get you there.

One of the best ways to look at your IG content creation and marketing efforts is to always keep an eye on your competition and see what they are doing. This way you can see what is already working without needing to spend any money and resources of your own.

There are still a lot of social media influencers that are yet to be discovered.