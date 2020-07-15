Hani Zeini on How Companies Use Technology and Ethics

Even as technology becomes more and more autonomous, humans eyes are still necessary in order to properly monitor it. Humans act as an accountability check to make sure technology doesn’t become compromised and threaten the safety and security of a business. It’s the organization’s responsibility to identify harmful actions in order to prevent any ethical issues that may result from a security flaw. Undeniably, technological advances help companies hone their agility, flexibility and responsiveness in the ever-changing market. But oftentimes, businesses don’t think of repercussions of such advancements. Some apps, devices and platforms cause algorithmic bias, privacy risks and other ethical concerns that can damage an organization’s finances and reputation. Let’s discuss a couple recent developments in the tech sphere.

Advances in Technology

5G Data Speed

Recently, companies like AT&T announced that 5G, which allows 1GB speed per second, may soon become a reality. However, 5G technology is still incredibly expensive and its implementation will require a wide-scale infrastructure revamp. Backwards compatibility is a huge concern. Older devices will become obsolete, creating a massive amount of electronic waste. Rural or remote locations that experience slow Wi-Fi connection speeds will fall further and further behind in the wake of technological advances, deepening the digital divide between rural and urban spaces. Additionally, energy consumption will drastically increase—even renewable energy sources may not be able to meet the energy needs of 5G. Despite all this, 5G will inevitably still enter the market. So just how are companies preparing for it? Only time will tell.

Behavioral Biometrics

Some apps don’t allow users to log in without verifying their fingerprint or a preprogrammed unlock gesture. While these safety measures can ensure high standards of security, consumers are often curious as to how and why companies collect, store, and use this information. Of course, consumers also wonder if they, too, can access their own behavioral profiles. Consumers may freely give large corporations their biometric data, but how many companies are willing to freely share the data they’ve collected?

How Businesses React to Advances in Tech

Many industry leaders don’t pay much attention to the ethics behind technology, especially at the early stages of digital infrastructure building. Many organizations with less dependence on advanced technology as part of their core business don’t even consider the ethics behind technology, despite the fact they use it for daily operations. But in today’s evolving business world, it’s simply impossible for a business to operate without some use of technology. So when businesses use technology, they should take into account whether or not its employees and other players in the business use technology in an ethical manner.

Studies show that the more digitally advanced a company is, the more they tend to be concerned about technology-related ethics. Data from a 2019 study suggests that less than 30% of people feel that the company leaders are highly focused on the ethical use of technology within their industry. A similar study showed that 35% of the people think leaders are sufficiently considering and communicating the possible influence of digitization on society.

From this, one thing is clear. Digital maturity is key in order for companies to develop higher digital ethical awareness. For example, companies using AI for decision-making and faster communication have to understand the ethical risks of that technology and implement measures to prevent gaps in security. Only companies that are concerned about the ethics of digital technology are also vigilant of diversity and inclusion.

