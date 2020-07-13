7 Questions To Ask Before Choosing A Rehab Center

Choosing a rehab center for a loved one is not an easy decision to make for a family. It’s hard to see someone close to you struggle with addiction. But searching for the right help is quite overwhelming too.

After all, there is no shortage of rehab centers out there. Each one comes with its own set of promises and facilities. The treatment options also vary considerably from one center to another.

How would you ever choose the right path for your loved one? Here is a list of seven crucial questions that you must ask before selecting a rehab center. Without further ado, let’s get started.

1. What is the duration of this particular program?

Addiction leaves such a lasting impact on the mind that it takes a significant amount of time to recover from the damages. Many professionals believe that at least ninety days of constant treatment is needed for an addict to recover truly.

It is easy to look for a quick road to recovery. But the most successful methods look at the bigger picture and aim to cure the addicts for their lifetime.

Long-term programs can take about 180 days as they focus on the progressive healing of the body and mind. Thus, it helps individuals to have a better future. On the other hand, the duration of the shorter programs varies from 15 days to 1 month.

2. What treatment philosophy does the center follow?

Are you in search of a good rehab facility? You need to be sure that the treatment philosophy they follow aligns with your expectations and requirements from a program. In other words, ask yourself whether their treatment approach completely embraces the particular needs of your family member or friend.

Most rehab centers follow a stepwise recovery model. But many facilities supplement that model with other scientific or medical methodologies. While researching a site to find inpatient rehab centers, make sure you thoroughly read treatment procedures thoroughly.

3. Does the center also focus on teaching life skills to aid in sober living?

An individual might do great in the program, but relapse due to outside influences within a few months of leaving the center. You never know what can act as a trigger pulling back a recovering addict to his old ways. It can be an odd party scene, job-related worries, personal problems, or friends who use drugs.

Thus, he needs to know how to deal with such everyday stresses and social pressures if he wants to recover for his life successfully.

4. What is the resident to staff ratio at the center?

You need to make sure that the person you are enrolling at the facility gets the attention he needs in overcoming his addiction. The resident to staff ratio is an essential determinant of that factor.

Do not hesitate to ask every prospective treatment center about the number of staff that will take part in his treatment. Also, inquire about the role of each of them in helping him reach that turning point.

In an inpatient rehab center, the support staff has to work closely with the patients to ensure a positive and ever-present model in their lives.

5. How safe is the environment of the rehab center?

The environment of a rehab center plays a vital role in leading the patient towards recovery. A secure and safe environment not affected by outside influences helps patients recover faster and better. Moreover, it helps to have a comfortable and positive place to let a person thrive.

A setting that is dedicated to success will also make an individual put in the much-needed efforts. Thus, an efficient facility will ensure that the patient can aim higher under their careful supervision.

6. Will the treatment approaches be tailored to individual needs?

It is a widely-accepted fact that there is no one particular treatment that can help everyone dealing with addiction.

For a program to work, it needs to take into account the specific situations of an individual, right from his social and legal situations, his psychological and medical backgrounds, to his age and addiction.

Of course, there is a core treatment program followed by every facility. But this program is tweaked and modified according to the needs of individual patients to get the best results.

7. Will your loved one be comfortable at the chosen center?

The final question that you need to ask is whether your loved one will be comfortable at the center or not. It is important to keep in mind that the familial blanket of alcohol or drugs is being taken away. It will put them in a situation where they will constantly seek reassurance and comfort.

His comfort, in this case, depends on a lot of factors. Find out if the center has programs that suit his nature or the activities that it offers beyond detoxification. Take all such factors into consideration before making a choice.

Endnote

Though rehab centers don’t come as a one-size-fits-all model, every successful facility has a couple of key components that work in its favor. You will know whether your chosen facility has all of those important components by asking the questions mentioned above.

A reputable and caring treatment center will not hesitate to answer your questions with confidentiality and honesty. It’s time to search for the right facility to get help for your loved one.