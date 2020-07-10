Tips To Manage Alzheimer’s Disease

When a loved one is diagnosed with the dreaded Alzheimer’s disease it comes as a shock. The way the person’s behavior changed over the last few months would have prepared you for it, in your mind you would know that these are the initial stages of Alzheimer’s disease, but something in your mind would tell you, no, it cannot be. However, once the diagnosis is clear, you need to get yourself together and ensure the loved one is taken care of properly.
The doctor will prescribe Namenda generic or Generic Memantine Hydrochloride tablets to combat the condition. The brain cells die in this condition and the medicines help to slow down the process, it does not alter the condition. Along with the medicines the below mentioned tips will help you manage the patient with Alzheimer’s disease.
- Since the behavior of the person will change, it is essential for the person who is taking care to keep things simple. Always ask only one question at a time, when they answer it, then ask the next question, do not bombard the person with questions, because they will lose track of all the questions and they will get confused and not be able to answer.
- It is necessary to fix a routine and stick to it, in short make a few lifestyle changes. Since the brain cells will keep dying and the patient will be losing his memory slowly, a routine will help because it can trigger some memories and this way the patient will feel better and not feel helpless.
- The patient can have mood swings, their behavior can change from bad to worse to good in a matter of minutes. You need to control your feelings and not argue with the patient because it can only worsen the situation.
- Try to incorporate brain related activities in their daily routine. If it is just the start of the disease, it can be managed better by doing brain activities like crossword puzzles or Sudoku etc. When the brain is occupied and working it has been found that it helps in slowing down the process to a large extent. Try to play card games or other games with the patient and show them that you are there for them and that you care.
- Also include some sort of physical activity in the routine. Take them out for walks in the park, let them look at the greenery, the kids and pets playing etc. It will help them immensely.
- Never get angry with the Alzheimer’s disease patient. It can upset them immensely and make them go into a shell. Make it a point to be considerate, let them know you are there for them. When you are conversing with others and if the patient is also around make sure that they are also included in the conversation. They should not feel left out, they should feel that they are valued.
- If the patient is reminiscing some old memory be a part of it, because the patient does not know that they are losing control of their brain. Encourage them, even if they repeat the same story again and again, be a sport and indulge them. They will be back to the present in a matter of a few minutes, so be patient with them.