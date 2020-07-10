Pushing Back Against A Covid-19 Comeback

Gates Personal Protection Program Responds to COVID Surge

“As COVID-19 re-targets the Houston area, we are re-targeting COVID-19,” says Texas State Representative Gary Gates as he brings back his Anti-Covid-19 protection distribution.

As Governor Greg Abbott asks Texans to wear masks in light of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Rep. Gary Gates is making sure that people in his Fort Bend County district have the tools to fight back. Gates will hold another distribution on Friday, July 10th in Katy.

For safety, residents do not even leave their car, and Gates’ team has the distribution down to a science. Overall, Gates has delivered nearly 10,000 packages.

“My goal is to give people what they need to stay healthy. This is more important now than ever. Thank you to Katy ISD for letting this distribution happen at Seven Lakes High School.

“Don’t mind the line. We move people through very quickly,” said Gates

Personal Protection Packages

(one bag per family)

KN95 Masks (2)

Surgical Masks (2) and Gloves (1 Pair)

Hand Sanitizer (1 bottle)

Disinfectant (1 bottle)

Toilet Paper (2 rolls)

Extra KN95 masks will be given to people at risk, front-line workers, and first responders

Drive Through Location

Friday July 10, 10:30-1:30

Seven Lakes High School

9251 S Fry Rd., Katy