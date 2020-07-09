Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston addresses hunger needs in the community with three programs

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston continues to meet hunger needs of children and adults in the Greater Houston Area with three programs, including two as part of an initiative called Project Gives. During this time of ongoing upheaval from the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit is doing its part by providing emergency relief with food resource cards and through the Hunger Not Impossible (HNI) program, while continuing weekly drive-thru food pantries.

The Project Gives food resource cards (430 total) and HNI are made possible through a $150,000 Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund Grant jointly led by the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation and a $150,000 grant from The George Foundation. These funds will also be used to continue distribution efforts and direct assistance to families experiencing food insecurity.

An additional donation from Kroger funded 100 cards of $100 each for families, bringing the food resource card total to 530. So far, more than 400 families in underserved communities have enrolled.

The Hunger Not Impossible component is a nationwide venture with the sole purpose of ending hunger and food insecurity by connecting people in need with stigma-free access to nutritious meals from participating local restaurants. Boys & Girls Clubs is targeting families in need for HNI, which is conducted via a cell phone. Participants text “I’m hungry” to a HNI telephone number and can place an order for a family of four for up to 40 meals over the course of the program.

A part of Project Gives is specifically designated for Fort Bend County families, which is made possible by a grant from The George Foundation. Funds will be used to support families experiencing food insecurity, on-demand virtual programming to close the COVID-19 and Summer Learning Loss gaps, community wellness calls and safety efforts to restart Clubs.

The drive-thru food pantries, which provide groceries for families, are made possible through a collaboration with the Houston Food Bank, while “Grab & Go” Meals for kids is a collaboration with Be A Champion. For a list of available resources and hours of operation, please visit the BGCGH website at www.BGCGH.org

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston has adapted its model to meet the critical needs of our Club members, their families and others in the community,” says Kevin Hattery, President and CEO. “Our programming with Project Gives and our drive-thru pantries addresses one of the most basic of all human needs – hunger.”

Boys & Girls Clubs has received positive feedback from many of the families it serves. For example, Emanuel C. from Rosenberg commented, “I lost my job because of COVID-19, and my wife is three months pregnant. This will help with getting food for us until we get benefits for her and the baby. Thank you all very much. God bless you.”

Community members interested in a Project Gives food gift card must apply online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/projectgives. The food pantries and Grab & Go are open to the public on a first come, first served basis. More information is available on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston website at www.bgcgh.org.

Photo caption: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston’s Project Gives is helping with hunger relief efforts in the Greater Houston Area through food resource cards and drive-thru pantries thanks to the Greater Houston COVID-19 Recovery Fund Grant jointly led by the United Way of Greater Houston and the Greater Houston Community Foundation, The George Foundation and also Kroger. Photos by Andres Garcia. Taken at the John and Cissy Havard Club.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 26,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $5 per school year and $25 for the entire summer. We are a United Way agency. Great Futures Start Here.