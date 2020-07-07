The George Foundation Announces Site Director

The George Foundation is excited to announce Adrienne Barker as Site Director for The George Ranch Historical Park. In this newly created role, Ms. Barker will lead the pursuit of the park’s vision that every local student and the community explore the historical park, and she will work in partnership with the Fort Bend History Association to deliver a compelling educational experience as part of a management service agreement between the two organizations.

Ms. Barker joined The George Foundation after serving as the Director and Chief Development Officer for Houston Museum of Natural Science (HMNS) at Sugar Land and George Observatory for the past nine years where she was responsible for programming and operations as well as community fundraising to support the HMNS mission. Prior to her work at HMNS, Ms. Barker served in a variety of leadership and development roles including Vice President for Development for the Houston Area Women’s Center, and Assistant Vice President for the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Ms. Barker lives in Missouri City with her husband, Brian Dodson. She serves on several community boards and stays active with family activities.

“I am thrilled to bring Adrienne’s talents and operational experience to the George Ranch Historical Park to lead the park’s transition to a student-centric experience that also allows community exploration of history in an immersive and authentic environment” stated Roger Adamson, CEO of The George Foundation.

For more information about The George Ranch Historical Park, please visit http://www.georgeranch.org/. For more information about The George Foundation, visit http://www.thegeorgefoundation.org/